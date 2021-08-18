Deaths of police officer and son being treated as suicide and murder

David Louden and his son Harrison, aged 3, were both found dead in Kidderminster. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The deaths of a serving West Mercia police officer and his three-year-old son are being treated as a suspected murder and suicide, police have confirmed.

David Louden and his three year-old son, Harrison, were tragically found dead at their home in Kidderminster on Friday August, 13.

Police said the deaths were being treated as unexplained and an investigation was launched into the circumstances.

However, in an update, West Mercia Police confirmed they are treating the death of Harrison as suspected murder, and the death of his dad David as a suspected suicide.

Assistant Chief Constable Damian Barratt said post-mortems showed that no other parties were involved in the two deaths.

"However, safeguarding reviews are now underway and there will be an inquest to provide an official determination, so we are unable to comment any further at this time in relation to the circumstances or the investigation," he said.

"This is a dreadfully sad case and our thoughts are with David and Harrison's family and friends. They have requested that they be allowed to grieve and will not be providing any further comment to the media at this time."

Tributes were left outside their home in Kidderminster following the tragic deaths.

Their family paid tribute to the "kind, loving, considerate, amazing father, husband, son, brother, uncle, friend and colleague".

Harrison, three, was called a "happy, well-loved little boy".

They said the pair will "both be forever missed and loved".

Neighbours spoke of their "shock" at the deaths, with one, who asked not to be named, saying: "I didn't really know the occupants, they kept themselves to themselves.

"They've lived there less than a year, it's a family. The news is just awful."