Deaths of police officer and son being treated as suicide and murder

18 August 2021, 19:01

David Louden and his son Harrison, aged 3, were both found dead in Kidderminster.
David Louden and his son Harrison, aged 3, were both found dead in Kidderminster. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The deaths of a serving West Mercia police officer and his three-year-old son are being treated as a suspected murder and suicide, police have confirmed.

David Louden and his three year-old son, Harrison, were tragically found dead at their home in Kidderminster on Friday August, 13.

Police said the deaths were being treated as unexplained and an investigation was launched into the circumstances.

However, in an update, West Mercia Police confirmed they are treating the death of Harrison as suspected murder, and the death of his dad David as a suspected suicide.

Assistant Chief Constable Damian Barratt said post-mortems showed that no other parties were involved in the two deaths.

"However, safeguarding reviews are now underway and there will be an inquest to provide an official determination, so we are unable to comment any further at this time in relation to the circumstances or the investigation," he said.

"This is a dreadfully sad case and our thoughts are with David and Harrison's family and friends. They have requested that they be allowed to grieve and will not be providing any further comment to the media at this time."

Tributes were left outside their home in Kidderminster following the tragic deaths.

Read more: Tributes left to West Mercia Police officer and son, 3, found dead in Kidderminster

Their family paid tribute to the "kind, loving, considerate, amazing father, husband, son, brother, uncle, friend and colleague".

Harrison, three, was called a "happy, well-loved little boy".

They said the pair will "both be forever missed and loved".

Neighbours spoke of their "shock" at the deaths, with one, who asked not to be named, saying: "I didn't really know the occupants, they kept themselves to themselves.

"They've lived there less than a year, it's a family. The news is just awful."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Music Garth Brooks

Country star Garth Brooks ends stadium tour due to rising Covid cases
Emergency services were called to the Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel on Wednesday afternoon

Young boy dies after falling from hotel window in Sheffield

R Kelly

Trial of R Kelly ‘about a predator’, US prosecutor tells court
A burning forest is pictured from a car window near Le Luc, southern France (Daniel Cole/AP)

Two killed as forest fires continue to burn near French Riviera
Geronimo the alpaca is to be slaughtered.

Geronimo the alpaca to be slaughtered after High Court bid fails
A Taliban flag flies at a square in the city of Ghazni, Afghanistan (Gulabuddin Amiri/AP)

Nato chief to chair emergency meeting of alliance to discuss Afghanistan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Defence Select Committee Chair

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Tobias Ellwood
'All we've done is replaced the Taliban with the Taliban': caller clashes with Shelagh Fogarty

'All we've done is replaced the Taliban with the Taliban': caller clashes with Shelagh Fogarty
The former Royal Marine was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Ex-Marine in Kabul's powerful message to Boris Johnson and MPs on Afghanistan
Tory MP: Biden pulled out of Afghanistan 'because it sounded good'

Tory MP: Biden pulled out of Afghanistan 'because it sounded good'
The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is being celebrated by jihadists worldwide "as arguably their greatest victory since 9/11", Charles Lister has told LBC.

Afghanistan crisis: 'Jihadists are celebrating this as arguably their greatest victory since 9/11'
'Priti Patel's bill would indefinitely detain a woman fleeing the Taliban'

'Priti Patel's bill would indefinitely detain a woman fleeing the Taliban'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London