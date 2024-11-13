'Del Boy billionaire’ saves DIY chain Homebase from collapse rescuing 70 UK stores

13 November 2024, 16:23

By Danielle de Wolfe

A discount store owner described as a "Del Boy billionaire" has stepped in to save Homebase, the popular DIY and garden retailer, from the brink of collapse.

Earlier today it was revealed that 130 Homebase stores were facing possible closure in a move that marks yet another major setback for the British high street.

However, it's now emerged that Chris Dawson, owner of retail giant The Range, has stepped in to save 70 of the stores - with the fate of 50 still hanging in the balance.

The entrepreneur, said to be worth £2.5bn, was rumoured to be in talks over the 40-year-old DIY brand in a deal thought to be worth £30m.

According to reports, the chain is preparing to appoint corporate restructuring firm Teneo to handle the insolvency process for its UK operations.

The retailer, owned by Hilco Capital since 2018, has struggled to regain financial stability following a tumultuous period under previous ownership.

In August, Sainsbury's agreed to acquire 10 Homebase stores and convert them into supermarkets as part of a deal that could create around 1,000 new jobs.

The buyout will potentially save around 1,600 jobs, with the fate of around 2,000 jobs and 49 stores still uncertain.

The DIY and garden chai is said to be preparing to appoint administrators months after its owner started the process of selling the company
The DIY and garden chai is said to be preparing to appoint administrators months after its owner started the process of selling the company. Picture: Alamy

Hilco initially acquired Homebase for just £1 after the Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers offloaded the chain two years after its ill-fated 2016 takeover, during which it reported losses of £57 million.

The latest developments come as Homebase joins a growing list of high street names, including Carpetright, The Body Shop, Wilko, and Paperchase, all of which have recently succumbed to financial pressures.

Last summer, Hilco began a formal process to sell Homebase, with retail chain The Range among the interested buyers. Despite early negotiations, a deal was not reached. Founded in 1989 by entrepreneur Chris Dawson, The Range has since grown to become one of the UK's fastest-expanding retailers, boasting over 210 stores.

The company recently acquired Wilko’s brand and intellectual property after that chain’s collapse, yet ultimately opted not to proceed with a Homebase purchase.

Homebase’s financial troubles have been widely documented. In 2018, the company went through a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA), leading to the closure of over 100 stores and resulting in the loss of 1,500 jobs. Accounts filed with Companies House reveal that the retailer suffered more than £40 million in losses in 2022, though performance reportedly improved somewhat last year.

Amid these ongoing challenges, Homebase managing director Damian McGloughlin warned suppliers in August, admitting the company was trading “behind where we planned to be.”

He said there was an "active sale process" to attract new investors. Talks followed with a range of potential buyers, including B&M European Value Retail and Kingfisher.

However, these discussions ultimately failed to yield a sale, leaving the retailer with limited options to address its financial difficulties.

Wetherspoons pubs will stop selling San Miguel

Wetherspoons axes 'nation’s favourite' beer and swaps it for an Italian alternative

The mum was jailed for missing an appointment 20 years ago.

'I've lost everything all over again': Mum-of-three recalled to jail for missing one probation meeting 20 years ago
Hvaldimir died earlier this year

Russian 'spy' Beluga whale 'was being trained to guard Kremlin's military base but fled because it was a hooligan'
Hayley Dowell, 38, died after suffering medical complications when she travelled to Turkey for cosmetic procedures

UK woman died after butt-lift surgery in Turkey ‘after surgeon walked out’

Jonathan Edge pleaded guilty to offences under the Fraud Act.

Dad jailed for selling 'dodgy Fire Sticks’ to stream Premier League football compared himself to 'Robin Hood'
Pete Hegseth accidentally hit a drummer with an axe

Watch as Trump's new Defence Secretary pick hits drummer with axe on TV

Families of those harmed by the existing ban on assisted dying gather outside Houses of Parliament as the Private Member’s Bill to legalise assisted dying is formally tabled by Kim Leadbeater

Brits want new assisted dying laws to go even further, poll reveals

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has resigned

Abuse is a 'whole church problem' safeguarding lead warns in wake of Archbishop of Canterbury’s resignation
Wes Streeting plans to give the drug to unemployed and obese Brits.

Failing NHS hospitals to be named and shamed as Wes Streeting pledges to sack underperforming managers
The Princess of Wales greets well-wishers after attending the Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham.

Kate's Christmas return: Annual carol service will go ahead this year as Princess of Wales reveals special theme

