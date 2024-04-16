Copenhagen's historic stock exchange goes up in flames as footage shows moment iconic spire collapses

16 April 2024, 10:16 | Updated: 16 April 2024, 10:36

Fire burns on historic building in Copenhagen

By Asher McShane

Denmark's historic stock exchange erupted into flames today after a fire broke out on the roof during renovations.

The tourist attraction, one of Copenhagen's oldest buildings, has gone up in flames and its famous spire collapsed as shocked residents of the city shared footage of the inferno.

The roof of the 17th-century old Stock Exchange, or Boersen, that was formerly Denmark's financial centre, was engulfed in flames on Tuesday.

The building, which is situated next to the Christiansborg Palace where the parliament sits, is a popular tourist attraction.

Its distinctive spire, in the shape of the tails of four dragons entwined together, reached a height of 56 metres (184 feet).

Huge billows of smoke rose over downtown Copenhagen and people were seen rushing inside the building to save paintings. Danish media reported that an annex of the parliament was being evacuated.

Huge billows of smoke rose over downtown Copenhagen as the fire took hold
Huge billows of smoke rose over downtown Copenhagen as the fire took hold. Picture: Getty

Police and firefighters were at work outside the building, which was encased in scaffolding. Ambulances were at the scene but there were no reports of casualties.

The spire at the tourist landmark has collapsed
The spire at the tourist landmark has collapsed. Picture: Getty

Danish culture minister Jakon Engel-Schmidt said it was "touching" to see how passers-by helped emergency services "to save art treasures and iconic images from the burning building".

A firefighter works to extinguish the flames
A firefighter works to extinguish the flames. Picture: Getty

The Danish Chamber of Commerce has its headquarters in the building, which was built in 1615. The chamber's head, Brian Mikkelsen, was among those helping to carry paintings out of the building.

Police said on Twitter that a main road in Copenhagen was closed and people should expect the area to be cordoned off for some time.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

