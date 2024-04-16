Susan Hall announces plans to expand Night Tube in bid to 'revive' London’s night economy

Susan Hall plans to extend the Night Tube to the Hammersmith & City line. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Charlotte Lynch and Emma Soteriou

Susan Hall has announced plans to extend the Night Tube in a bid to 'revive London’s night economy' and ensure safer travel at night.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Conservative candidate for Mayor of London said she would extend the night service to the Hammersmith & City line to begin with.

She would then look at expanding it even further to the Circle, District and Metropolitan lines.

As well as helping the economy, the plans are intended to provide safer travel for Londoners late at night.

It comes as part of part of Ms Hall's women’s safety plan, having previously pledged to appoint a Women’s Commissioner, provide each borough with specialist Violence Against Women and Girls officers and put CCTV on every new London Underground train.

Read more: London mayoral candidate Susan Hall wants officers armed with knife wands

Read more: Sadiq Khan pledges 1,300 more police officers on London's streets if re-elected

Speaking to LBC, Ms Hall said: "We’ve got to deliver a better night-time offer for this great city of ours.

"A 24-hour city is what it is and we must make sure that we get people home and safely – that’s what this is all about."

When asked if she would feel safe getting on a Tube at night, Ms Hall said: "I’d feel a lot safer getting on a Tube - especially when I put CCTV cameras in every single carriage - than some people walking through the streets late at night."

She said TfL analysis shows that the Night Tube generates £2.70 in benefits for each £1 spent delivering it.

A spokesperson for Sadiq Khan said: "Sadiq wants to do this - and if re-elected will work to secure the funding for expanding the Night Tube to these four lines.

"You can trust Sadiq to deliver - he got the Night Tube open when Boris Johnson couldn’t, as well as delivering the Elizabeth line and Northern line extension.

"By contrast the Tory candidate voted to block Sadiq's TfL fares freeze and cheered on the Tory government imposing punitive funding deals on Transport for London."

The full list of candidates running to be Mayor of London.