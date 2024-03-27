Sadiq Khan pledges 1,300 more police officers on London's streets if re-elected

27 March 2024, 06:00 | Updated: 27 March 2024, 06:04

Sadiq Khan pledges 1,300 more police officers on London's streets if re-elected
Sadiq Khan pledges 1,300 more police officers on London's streets if re-elected. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

Sadiq Khan has vowed to recruit 1,300 new neighbourhood police officers, PCSOs and special constables on the streets of London if re-elected.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's the latest pledge by Labour ahead of London's Mayoral elections, as Sadiq took to the streets of Wandsworth with the Met alongside Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.

However, the Shadow Home Secretary was unable to guarantee Labour would put more police officers on London's streets if Sadiq Khan, or the party, lose the elections.

Labelling a Labour government and Labour mayor working hand-in-hand as an "incredibly exciting" opportunity, Khan told LBC's Charlotte Lynch the event has "only happened once before in London's history".

The Mayor labelled it a "moment of maximum possibility".

After more than a decade of Tory neglect, a return to proper neighbourhood policing will be at the heart of my third term if I am re-elected," he pledged.

Khan has pledged 1,300 new neighbourhood police officers if re-elected
Khan has pledged 1,300 new neighbourhood police officers if re-elected. Picture: Alamy

"Instead of me having to row against the tide of a Tory government and their cuts, I could have the winds of a Labour government behind me," Sadiq said on Tuesday.

Labelling the last 14 years "terribly unfair", Khan noted that £1 billion has been "cut from the Met Police budget" during that time, reducing the force by thousands.

It comes ahead of the London Mayoral Election which is set to take place on May 2.

A major boost to neighbourhood policing, the Mayor the pledge would align with a key recommendation handed down by Baroness Casey’s landmark review into the Met Police.

Read more: Women Safety Audits launched in bid to put women and girls at centre of decision-making around community safety

Read more: Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

The London Mayor said that City Hall had tried to "fill the massive hole" left by the Conservative government, he said that City Hall had funded 500 more PCO's despite this void.

"I can't keep on filling this hole," admitted Sadiq. "Morale is low, public confidence is low - and that's why this year is potentially incredibly exciting.

Since 2016, City Hall's funding of the Met has doubled - a total that includes an additional £151 million in this year’s budget for policing and crime prevention.

It follows the Mayor's Women Safety Audits, in a bid to involve women and girls in decision-making around community safety.

The full list of candidates running to be Mayor of London.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Satisfaction with the NHS is at an all-time low.

Satisfaction with NHS slumps to record 40-year low amid GP crisis and growing hospital waiting lists

Maryland Bridge Collapse

Six presumed dead after cargo ship rammed Baltimore bridge triggering collapse

Abdul Ezedi being baptised in June 2018 and (R) injured after the chemical attack

Churches ‘undermining’ asylum system after Clapham attacker allowed to stay in UK despite failing test on Christianity

Shocking new footage has emerged of the Singaporean-flagged Dali slamming into the bridge's concrete support pillar

Six missing workers presumed dead after Baltimore bridge collapse, US Coast Guard says

Sean "Diddy" Combs' properties have been raided

Police raids on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ homes an ‘unprecedented ambush’, rapper's lawyer says

Sexual Misconduct Diddy

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ lawyer says raids on homes were ‘excessive’ use of force

Exclusive
Julian Assange's wife warns of 'assassination' as she admits WikiLeaks founder ‘could be killed in the United States’

Julian Assange's wife fears he could be killed by 'death penalty or assassination' even with US assurances

Election 2024 Trump Bible

Trump is selling ‘God Bless the USA’ Bibles as he faces mounting legal bills

There are warnings over Temu's latest cash offer scheme

Chinese budget brand Temu floods X with ‘free £50 cash giveaway’ but there's warnings over alarming Ts&Cs

Buttons are displayed during a campaign event for US presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr in Oakland, California

Robert F Kennedy Jr picks Nicole Shanahan as running mate for White House bid

Trump Hush Money

Judge issues gag order barring Donald Trump from commenting over hush money case

The popular dog breed faces being banned in Germany

Auf Wiedersehen, Pet: Sausage dogs ‘to be banned in Germany’

Abdul Ezedi being baptised in June 2018 and (R) injured after the chemical attack

Clapham attacker granted asylum by judge despite ‘lack of credibility’ and failing basic questions about Christianity

Prince Harry named in $30m Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault lawsuit

Prince Harry named in $30 million Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault lawsuit

Maryland Bridge Collapse

What we know about the Baltimore bridge collapse

Dune: Part Two photo call – London

After Wonka success, Timothee Chalamet signs first-look deal with Warner Bros

Latest News

See more Latest News

Temperatures will rise to 15C this weekend

UK to be 4C hotter than Spain over Easter Bank Holiday weekend as Met Office says weather is ‘improving’
Maryland-Bridge-Collapse

Cargo ship lost power and issued mayday call before hitting Baltimore bridge

Planes hit by GPS jamming in Europe

More than 1,600 European planes hit by mystery GPS jamming with Russia feared responsible

US Israel Palestinians

US and Israeli defence chiefs meet to discuss plans for Gaza

Russia blames Britain for concert hall terror attack despite Isis confession

Russia blames Britain for concert hall terror attack despite ISIS confession

Johnny Mercer

Veterans' minister faces jail after refusing to name sources who told him about SAS Afghan 'war crimes'
Emergency services were called to a report of a woman in medical distress at a property in Skylark Avenue, Peacehaven

Murder and noxious substance investigation launched after woman dies

Robert Halfon (l) and James Heappey (r)

Tory exodus continues: Robert Halfon becomes latest to stand down as James Heappey formally resigns
Shocking new footage has emerged of the Singaporean-flagged Dali slamming into the bridge's concrete support pillar

Shocking new video shows Baltimore bridge collapse as rescuers race to find six missing people who plunged into river
Tim Davie said that “reform” is necessary where the BBC's license fee is concerned

BBC could make the rich pay more in latest 'progressive' license fee shake-up

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles will make his first major public appearance this Easter Sunday

King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend Easter service at Windsor - but William and Kate will miss event
Princess Kate announced her cancer diagnosis on Friday evening

Kate's cancer announcement causes surge in Brits checking symptoms as health chiefs praise Princess of Wales
Kate, 42, has begun a preventative course of chemotherapy after she was discovered to have had cancer following major abdominal surgery.

Sarah Ferguson 'full of admiration' for Kate following cancer diagnosis and hopes she now has 'space to heal'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit