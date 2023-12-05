Wings guitarist Denny Laine dies aged 79 after battle with lung disease

His wife Elizabeth Hines announced his death on Tuesday evening. Picture: Alamy/Facebook

By Jenny Medlicott

Wings guitarist Denny Laine has died aged 79 after battle with lung disease.

The guitarist and founding member of the two rock bands, The Moody Blues and Wings, has died aged 79, his wife announced on Tuesday evening.

His wife Elizabeth Hines said the English musician died on Tuesday morning after a long battle with Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD).

His wife said in a statement: "My darling husband passed away peacefully early this morning. I was at his bedside, holding his hand as I played his favorite Christmas songs for him. He’s been singing Christmas songs the past few weeks and I continued to play Christmas songs while he’s been in ICU on a ventilator this past week.

"He and I both believed he would overcome his health setbacks and return to the rehabilitation center and eventually home.

"Unfortunately, his lung disease, Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD), is unpredictable and aggressive; each infection weakened and damaged his lungs. He fought everyday. He was so strong and brave, never complained.

"All he wanted was to be home with me and his pet kitty, Charley, playing his gypsy guitar.

"Denny was so very thankful to all of you who sent him so much love, support and the many kind words during these past few months of his health crisis-it brought him to tears.

"I thank you all for sending both of us love and support. It was my absolute honor and privilege to not only be his wife, but to care for him during his illness and vulnerability.

"Thank you to Dennys surgeons, doctors, specialists, physical therapists and nurses at Naples Hospital for working so hard to help him. Thank you for your compassion and support for me during these past several emotional months.

"My world will never be the same. Denny was an amazingly wonderful person, so loving and sweet to me. He made my days colorful, fun and full of life-just like him.

"Thank you sweetie for loving me, for all the laughter, friendship, fun and for asking me to be your wife. I will love you forever.

"Please give Denny’s friends and family the time and privacy needed as we grieve our loss."

Fans paid tribute to the musician, as one wrote on X: “Saddened to hear the news of Denny Laine’s passing, he was a real talent. Rest in peace.”

Another said: “Oh man I can't RIP Denny Laine... I know he was sick but still such a huge shock.”

He performed in Wings alongside Paul McCartney in the early 70s after his time in The Moody Blues.