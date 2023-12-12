'Depraved' sex offender who raped unconscious woman in front of passengers on Tube jailed for nine years

Ryan Johnston has been jailed for nine years. Picture: British Transport Police

By Kieran Kelly

A 'depraved' sex offender who raped an unconscious woman on the Piccadilly Line in front of other passengers has been jailed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ryan Johnston, who also masturbated in front of two women while on the Tube, will serve nine years behind bars, in addition to being served a sexual harm prevention order.

He has been found guilty of one count of rape, one count of attempted rape, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of outraging public decency.

Johnston committed his 'depraved' crimes shortly before 5am on February 23, 2020, as two women left the Piccadilly Line at Bounds Green Underground station.

The two women say they noticed a man with his trousers round his ankles, looking through a window while masturbating.

They managed to run to safety after Johnston chased after the pair and banged on their door.

Three hours later, the rapist boarded a Piccadilly Line train at Heathrow Terminal Five, approaching a young woman who was unconscious.

He sat next to the woman, before sexually assaulting her and raping her as she lay there unconscious. The attack was witnessed by a tourist and his young son, who later reported the incident to the police.

Johnston was not identified for another two years and was eventually arrested in December 2022 while at HMP Brixton, where he was serving time for burglary.

Read More: Teen killer jailed for life after stabbing 18-year-old 'peacemaker' to death

Read More: Missing mum Gaynor Lord ‘likely entered water’ as police probe gap between last sighting and phone being found

The victim was then identified in the same month. The woman, who was just 20-years-old at the time, was not aware of the extent of what had happened to her.

Detective Constable Kathrine Spencer said: "The offences committed by Ryan Johnston show him to be a dangerous individual who viewed women with contempt.

“He was simply concerned with his own sexual gratification at any cost. I hope this sends out a strong message to survivors of these offences that we will do all we can to bring offenders to justice to make society a safer place."

Senior Investigating Officer Paul Attwell added: “Johnston’s brazen attack in front of witnesses highlights his lack of shame or remorse for his actions, something which continued throughout his trial.

"I am thankful his violence and despicable actions have been recognised by the guilty verdicts and significant sentence.

"His depraved actions will have a life-long impact on the victim and those who witnessed this. I am thankful for their bravery throughout this investigation. I hope they can now find some comfort in the fact justice has been served."