Teen killer jailed for life after stabbing 18-year-old 'peacemaker' to death

6 December 2023, 17:27 | Updated: 6 December 2023, 17:32

Mr Moncrieff was killed after intervening in a disagreement between teenagers in Bath city centre.
Mr Moncrieff was killed after intervening in a disagreement between teenagers in Bath city centre. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police, GoFundMe
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

A teenager, who stabbed an 18-year-old to death after an altercation outside a McDonald’s restaurant, has now been detained for life.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was told at court he would serve at least 15 years for murdering 18-year-old Ben Moncrieff.

Mr Moncrieff was killed after intervening in a disagreement between teenagers in Bath city centre.

Beforehand, the young adult had been on a night out with his girlfriend and friends.

Bristol Crown Court heard how Mr Moncrieff stepped into a dispute between the defendant and another boy early in the morning of 6 May.

He was then invited to "come around the corner", where he was stabbed.

Read more: Pictured: Mum-of-two shot dead 'in front of her daughter' in east London in ‘case of mistaken identity’

Read more: Boy, 17, stabbed to death in south London high street

Members of the public and medics came to his aid but Mr Moncrieff succumbed to the fatal chest wound at the scene at about 3:30am.

The defendant, who was under the influence of nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, had brought the knife to the scene in his waistband.

Read more: Driver jailed after inhaling laughing gas and driving van off bridge, killing teenage girl

After stabbing Mr Moncrieff, he fled the scene.

Bristol Crown Court heard how Mr Moncrieff stepped into a dispute between the defendant and another boy early in the morning of 6 May.
Bristol Crown Court heard how Mr Moncrieff stepped into a dispute between the defendant and another boy early in the morning of 6 May. Picture: GoFundMe

Mark Cotter KC, prosecuting, told the court: "The Crown's position is that the defendant entered into an argument with a friend of Mr Moncrieff and Mr Moncrieff entered as a peacemaker."

The defendant, who was 15 at the time of the attack, was convicted of murder following the trial.

He had previously pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Jeremy Wainwright KC, defending, said the teenager had been diagnosed with ADHD and had acted "impulsively" and had made "inappropriate decisions.

"He was out and about with at the time with older people who had possibly a negative effect upon him", he said.

"It is very difficult during the course of the trial for expressions of remorse to take place but those who have spoken to him to say there is some level of awareness."

Imposing a life sentence, Judge Peter Blair KC, the Recorder of Bristol, said the teenager would serve a minimum term of 15 years' custody.

"I feel totally destroyed and now have a life sentence without Ben", said his mother.
"I feel totally destroyed and now have a life sentence without Ben", said his mother. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

"There have been some lovely things said about Ben Moncrieff in the impact statements, which I have read before coming into court and the one read by his mother in court.

"The effect of Ben's wholly unwarranted and untimely death has been completely devastating to the community of people he was a part of in Bath and his memory will live on", the judge said.

"As a consequence, no one is going to remember the child in the dock whose senseless act has robbed them of a life."

The judge added: "Ben Moncrieff intervened to calm it down but you wanted to show off and in an act of stupid childish bravado you didn't want to forget.

"I accept your contact with Ben Moncrieff was minimal, but you took a knife to the scene and it was your actions that led to a penetrating injury to his heart."

Ben's killer was under the influence of laughing gas.
Ben's killer was under the influence of laughing gas. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

In court, Mr Moncrieff’s mother read a statement about the loss of her son: "I did not have the chance to hold Ben and tell him how much I love him. I was too late, I couldn’t comfort Ben. A mum’s worst nightmare.

"I feel totally destroyed and now have a life sentence without Ben."

Detective Inspector Mark Newbury, who led the investigation, said: "At 18 years old, Ben had his whole life ahead of him, but it was snatched away.

"Tragically, Ben happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. He didn't know the defendant and was entirely blameless.

"He was bravely standing up for a friend when the defendant made a conscious decision to pull out a knife and attack Ben knowing it would gravely injure him at the very least.

"We believe the defendant sought to attempt to glorify knife crime by posing in social media videos in the days leading up to Ben's death and also showing off he was carrying one in the minutes before he killed Ben."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Man charged with attempted murder after heavily pregnant woman, 29, stabbed in Aberfan

Breaking
James Cleverly has said the bill will not be compatible with the ECHR.

James Cleverly says new Rwanda bill 'not compatible' with ECHR - as Sunak's emergency legislation published

.In response to the verdict, Roggero said it "a victory for criminality and delinquency".

'A victory for criminality': Italian jeweller who shot dead two robbers given 'shameful' 17-year prison sentence

Putin arrives

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Saudi Arabia and UAE

Footage showed the fire engulf two market stalls.

Fire tears through world-famous Christmas Market as tourists forced to evacuate

McDonald’s

McDonald’s to open 10,000 new restaurants over the next four years

Suella Braverman said the Tories face 'electoral oblivion'

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman claims Tories face 'electoral oblivion' unless Rwanda flights go ahead

Norman Lear

Influential US TV producer Norman Lear dies aged 101

Campaigners had been calling for a "Hillsborough Law", also known as the Public Authority (Accountability) bill to create a legal duty of candour on public authorities.

Charter signed by Government vowing never to repeat injustices of Hillsborough disaster - but new law is rejected

Specialists have revealed the tree's cuttings have shown positive signs of life.

‘New future’ on the cards for Sycamore Gap Tree as specialists reveal ‘positive signs of life’ after felling

Extradited suspect

UK financier wanted over tax fraud extradited to Denmark from UAE

Shootings in Texas

Suspect held after six killed and three injured in series of attacks in Texas

Naval vessel

Eight US air force crew lost in Osprey crash in Japan identified

Forensic specialists were seen in the area looking for clues on Friday night.

Woman dies in 'industrial incident' at Co-op funeral parlour as probe launched

Lianne Gordon, 42, was shot and killed

Pictured: Mum-of-two shot dead 'in front of her daughter' in east London in ‘case of mistaken identity’

Lauren Erikson Van Wart, 44, who was killed by a shark 'in front of her husband' on the first day of her honeymoon in The Bahamas

Pictured: Newlywed US editor killed by a shark in front of her husband on the first day of their honeymoon

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cop28

Cop28 climate talks face roadblocks following first day of rapid action

IDF forces appear to be setting up a network of pipes and pumps to flood Hamas tunnels

Images emerge showing Israeli forces 'preparing pumps to flood Hamas tunnels with seaImages emerge showing Israeli forces 'preparing pumps to flood Hamas tunnels with sea water'
Richmond-upon-Thames (main) has been named Britain's happiest place followed by Winchester (top r) and Monmouth (bottom r)

Britain's 'happiest place' revealed...Does your area make the top 20?

Iran Space Capsule

Iran sends capsule with animals into orbit as it prepares for human missions

Boris Johnson giving evidence to the Covid inquiry today

Boris Johnson defends lockdowns and admits 'damage was done' as he apologises 'for pain and loss' of Covid
'Why does the word Conservative not appear on your posters?' Susan Hall grilled

Susan Hall claims she is 'being naughty' by leaving the word 'Conservative' off her Mayoral campaign material
Rescued miner

Survivor pulled out of Zambian mine nearly a week after landslides

Susan Hall has doubled down on claims she was pickpocketed on the Tube

'Can you be trusted with London?' Susan Hall refuses to apologise as she stands by Tube 'pickpocketing' claims
Emergency services at Sutton station last night

Boy, 17, stabbed to death in south London high street

The Pope

Pope says he’s ‘much better’ after bout of bronchitis

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Queen were joined by William and Kate for the Diplomatic Reception.

Business as usual: Royal family puts on united front at diplomatic reception in first joint appearance amid race row
Everything the High Court has heard so far in Harry's legal fight against the Home Office.

Why is Prince Harry challenging the UK government in court? Everything we know so far

Meghan's 'secret support for Charles' amid royal 'racism row'

Meghan's secret sign of support for Charles as senior royals prepare to meet for the first time since racism row erupted

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit