Boy, 17, stabbed to death in south London high street

Emergency services at Sutton station last night. Picture: Twitter/@kaikell

By Asher McShane

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in a high street in south London.

Police were called to Sutton High Street at 7.08pm last night to reports of a stabbing.

The boy was treated at the scene but died from his injuries.

A Met police spokesman said that enquiries were under way to trace his next of kin.

A police spokesman said: “Police and LAS were called to Sutton High Street at about 7.08pm on Tuesday December 5, following reports that a teenager had been stabbed.

"On arrival officers found a 17-year-old male suffering with stab wounds.

"He was treated at the scene but sadly died as a result of his injuries.

"Enquiries are ongoing to trace his next of kin. No arrests have been made."

Sutton train station was closed today after the stabbing.

Southern posted on its website that trains were not able to stop at the station.