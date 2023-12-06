Girl ‘screamed her mum was shot in the head’: Horror of neighbours as mother-of-two, 42, shot dead in Hackney

6 December 2023, 08:00 | Updated: 6 December 2023, 08:50

Police at the scene of the shooting in Vine Close, Hackney today and (R) forensics officers at the scene last night
Police at the scene of the shooting in Vine Close, Hackney today and (R) forensics officers at the scene last night. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Fraser Knight

A woman has died and two people, one a teenager, have been left injured following a shooting in east London.

A boy, 16, and man, 20, were also rushed to hospital after being shot in Hackney, east London last night.

Police were called to Vine Close in Hackney where they found a woman, 42, who had been shot. She died of her injuries.

The boy and man were taken to hospital.

A murder investigation has been launched. No arrests have been made so far.

A neighbour told LBC: “Three shots were fired.

“After 15 mins the police came, paramedics came.

“A girl was screaming that her mum was shot in the head. It was quite frightening.

“It was really loud. Everyone thought it was fireworks. We looked outside and everyone was screaming.

“We grew up together, I grew up with her children."

Another neighbour told LBC it was a “friendly” cul-de sac. She described the shooting as a “shock to the system.”

“When you see them on a day-to-day. You see the kids on a day to day. It’s just a joke.”

She called for cameras to be installed on the road.

“The amount of times there’s been an incident on this road,” the witness added.

She said the victim was a good neighbour and a “very, very down to earth person" and the sort of person who you could call on if you needed something.

The neighbour told LBC the victim was a mother with two teenage children, a boy and a girl.

Police at the scene of the shooting this morning in Hackney
Police at the scene of the shooting this morning in Hackney. Picture: LBC

The woman's next of kin are in the process of being informed, police added.

A woman died and a boy and a man were injured
A woman died and a boy and a man were injured. Picture: Alamy

Detective Superintendent Vicky Tunstall, from the local policing team in Hackney, said: "This shocking incident has resulted in the death of a young woman and my thoughts are with her family at this incredibly difficult time. My thoughts are also with the two people who have been taken to hospital.

"We are still in the early stages of our investigation and a team of specialist detectives are working to establish what has happened. Officers will remain at the scene overnight and will be in the area over the coming days.

Forensic investigators arrive at the scene of the shooting
Forensic investigators arrive at the scene of the shooting. Picture: Alamy

"I do not underestimate the impact this incident will have on people in Hackney and I understand the community will want answers about what has happened this evening. We will share further information as our investigation progresses.

"Gun crime has no place on the streets of London and we will do all we can to bring whoever is responsible for this despicable crime to justice."

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 6.33pm today (5 December) to reports of a shooting in Vine Close, Hackney.

“We sent two ambulance crews, three paramedics in fast response cars and an incident response officer to the scene. 

“We also dispatched a trauma team from London's Air Ambulance in car.

“Despite the best efforts of our medics and the police officers, one patient sadly died at the scene. We treated two other patients who were both taken to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or has information about what happened, is urged to call 101 quoting CAD 5811/05Dec or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

