Pictured: Heavily pregnant mother, 29, stabbed in ‘targeted’ attack in Aberfan as man, 28 arrested after manhunt

6 December 2023, 07:50

Andreea Pintilli, 29, has been identified as the woman stabbed in Aberfan
Andreea Pintilli, 29, has been identified as the woman stabbed in Aberfan. Picture: Social Media/Alamy

By Asher McShane

A heavily pregnant woman stabbed repeatedly in a ‘targeted’ attack in south Wales has been named, as police continue to question a 28-year-old man who allegedly posted videos of her online.

Mother-of-two Andreea Pintilli, 29, and her unborn baby both survived the attack, which took place as she returned from the school run.

After the attack, a man was arrested after a seven-hour manhunt. He is known to the victim.

Horrified witnesses said the woman was stabbed twice as she tried to protect her unborn child.

Andreea’s injuries are not life-threatening and it is understood the baby is also unharmed.

She is reported to have been stabbed five times.

Andreaa and her unborn baby both survived the attack
Andreaa and her unborn baby both survived the attack. Picture: Social Media

Her ex-partner told The Times: “She is a very good mother, she is looking after the children very well. It was difficult for her to bring up two children while working part time.

“She called me in the morning. I'm still friends with her. I helped her move her stuff, and helped her paint. We moved just over a week ago.”

Armed police searched for the suspect after the woman was attacked in Moy Road, Aberfan, at about 9.10am on Tuesday.

A suspect was arrested after a seven-hour manhunt
A suspect was arrested after a seven-hour manhunt. Picture: Alamy

South Wales Police said they arrested a man from Merthyr, who they say is known to the victim, just before 4pm.

Chief Inspector Rob Miles said: "I appreciate that there will be a real sense of shock within the local community with the attack having happened in broad daylight.

"I would like to reassure the public that we believe this to be a targeted attack.

"There will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days to provide reassurance to local residents and the wider community."

Police said the woman was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Schools in the area were put on lockdown
Schools in the area were put on lockdown. Picture: Alamy

Schools and a community centre were closed after the incident as a precaution.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We sent one emergency ambulance, one air ambulance and one Cymru high acuity response unit to the scene, where advanced critical care support was delivered by the emergency medical retrieval and transfer service.

"We conveyed one patient by road to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, for further treatment."

Lynne Terrett, from Merthyr Tydfil, said her daughter, Kira Terrett, was walking her dog near home and heard the woman running towards her.

"(The woman) fell," she said. "My daughter screamed, and people came out from everywhere."

Ms Terrett said her daughter was shaken and added that the victim was pregnant.

Susan Prothero, who has lived in Aberfan for 30 years, said: "(It's) a very quiet area.

"I have lived here 30 years and nothing like this has happened here."

Schools, community centres and public buildings in a five mile radius went into lockdown while police tried to find the attacker.

In a statement yesterday, South Wales Police said: “The suspect left the scene immediately after the incident and enquiries are ongoing to find him. A search of the immediate area is being carried out by armed officers. 

“Local schools have activated their lockdown protocols to keep pupils safe whilst the incident is ongoing.

“We continue to request that people avoid the area so that we can effectively deal with this incident. The woman has been taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time. “

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today at approximately 9:10am to reports of an incident in Aberfan, Merthyr Tydfil.

“We sent one emergency ambulance, one air ambulance and one Cymru High Acuity Response unit to the scene where advanced critical care support was delivered by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service.

“We conveyed one patient by road to University Hospital Of Wales, Cardiff for further treatment.”

