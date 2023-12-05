Woman, 42, dies and two others rushed to hospital after east London shooting as murder investigation launched

By Jenny Medlicott

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman died in a shooting in east London on Tuesday evening.

Officers arrived at the scene in Vine Close, Hackney on Tuesday just before 6:30pm after receiving reports of a shooting.

Three people were found with gunshot wounds at the scene.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

A woman, 42, died at the scene.

A man, 20, and a boy, 16, were both rushed to hospital - their conditions are being assessed.

The woman’s next of kin are in the process of being informed and will be supported by specialist family liaison officers, police said.

“This shocking incident has resulted in the death of a young woman and my thoughts are with her family at this incredibly difficult time. My thoughts are also with the two people who have been taken to hospital, Detective Superintendent Vicky Tunstall, from the local policing team in Hackney, said.

"We are still in the early stages of our investigation and a team of specialist detectives are working to establish what has happened. Officers will remain at the scene overnight and will be in the area over the coming days.

"I do not underestimate the impact this incident will have on people in Hackney and I understand the community will want answers about what has happened this evening. We will share further information as our investigation progresses.

"Gun crime has no place on the streets of London and we will do all we can to bring whoever is responsible for this despicable crime to justice."

There have been no arrests so far.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information should call 101 quoting CAD 5811/05Dec.