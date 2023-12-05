Breaking News

Man arrested after 'heavily pregnant' woman stabbed in the street while taking child to school in Aberfan

Police and paramedics swept on Aberfan following this morning's stabbing. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

A man has been arrested after a 'heavily pregnant' woman was stabbed near a school in Aberfan, South Wales.

A man has been pictured being led from his home in south Wales by police, the Mirror reports.

The woman was reportedly taking her kids to school.

Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Armed police on Wyndham Street in Merthyr Tydfil after a 29-year-old woman was stabbed around 9.10am this morning in Aberfan. Picture: Alamy

South Wales Police said in a statement: "Following a report that a 29-year-old woman had been stabbed on Moy Road, Aberfan, Merthyr earlier this morning, officers have arrested a 28-year- old man from Merthyr on suspicion of attempted murder.

"He is currently in police custody."

Parents at Ynysown Primary School were sent texts to tell them all children were safe following the stabbing there but the site was under lock down as a precaution.

The scene on Moy Road in the village of Aberfan, Merthyr, South Wales, after a 29-year-old woman was stabbed around 9.10am this morning. Picture: Alamy

Greenfield School said: "We are aware of an ongoing police incident in Aberfan. We just wanted to reassure you that as a precaution we are keeping the pupils safe inside the building, and all perimeter gates are locked.

"Trinity Childcare and Family Centre said it was "currently in lockdown as a precaution due to an incident within the Community".