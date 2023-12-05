'Heavily pregnant' woman, 29, stabbed in Aberfan street as schools locked down and armed police hunt on-the-run knifeman

Picture: LBC

By Emma Soteriou

A 29-year-old woman believed to be heavily pregnant has been stabbed in the street in Aberfan, South Wales as police urgently hunt the knifeman.

Police warned of a "serious assault" in Aberfan, with armed officers on the scene after a stabbing near a school.

Paramedics said they took one person to hospital but her injuries were not life-threatening.

Schools and a community centre have closed as a precaution.

Locals took to social media to report that the woman was heavily pregnant when she was stabbed.

A statement read: "South Wales Police were called just before 9.10am this morning with a report that a 29-year-old woman had been stabbed on Moy Road, Aberfan, Merthyr.

"The suspect left the scene immediately after the incident and enquiries are ongoing to find him. A search of the immediate area is being carried out by armed officers.

"Local schools have activated their lockdown protocols to keep pupils safe whilst the incident is ongoing.

"We continue to request that people avoid the area so that we can effectively deal with this incident.

"The woman has been taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time."

Picture: LBC

One witness, Katie Roberts, who lives near the scene, told Sky: "I heard some screams this morning. I looked out my window and saw a man on top of a woman.

"I thought he was punching her at first - but then I realised he was stabbing her in the back.

"I ran out of the house immediately after. I ran to her in the street and held towels against her wounds."

She said another witness called for an ambulance.

Welsh Ambulance said: "We were called today (5 December), at approximately 9.10 am, to reports of an incident in Aberfan, Merthyr Tydfil.

"We sent one emergency ambulance, one air ambulance and one Cymru High Acuity Response unit to the scene where advanced critical care support was delivered by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service.

"We conveyed one patient by road to University Hospital Of Wales, Cardiff for further treatment."

Parents at Ynysown Primary School were sent texts to tell them all children were safe there but the site was under lock down as a precaution.

Greenfield School said: "We are aware of an ongoing police incident in Aberfan. We just wanted to reassure you that as a precaution we are keeping the pupils safe inside the building, and all perimeter gates are locked."

Trinity Childcare and Family Centre said it was "currently in lockdown as a precaution due to an incident within the Community".

Picture: LBC

"All staff and children are safe," it added.

Gerald Jones, the MP for Merthyr Tydfil, said: "I have spoken to police regarding a serious incident in Aberfan this morning.

"You may see an increased police presence in the area and I’d encourage everyone to co-operate with police officers as they deal with the incident."

Dawn Bowden, who represents Merthyr Tydfil in the Senedd, said: "I am aware of a serious incident in Aberfan this morning.

"I have spoken to the Police and will await further information from them. However, please take advice given by the Police who will be grateful for your co-operation while this incident is dealt with."