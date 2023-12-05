Prince Harry 'unjustifiably treated less favourably than others' over his UK security arrangements, High Court hears

5 December 2023, 12:55 | Updated: 5 December 2023, 12:57

Prince Harry is taking legal action against the Home Office over a decision not to allow him to fund the same protection as when he was a working royal.
Prince Harry is taking legal action against the Home Office over a decision not to allow him to fund the same protection as when he was a working royal. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Prince Harry's been "unjustifiably treated less favourably than others" over his security arrangements when he's in the UK, the High Court has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Duke of Sussex is taking legal action against the Home Office over a decision not to allow him to fund the same protection as when he was a working royal.

The court heard the impact of a "successful attack" on Harry should have been considered as part of a decision to change his security arrangements in the UK.

The Home Office committee that made the decision after he announced that he was stepping back from his role as a working royal, had “failed to treat (him) as it treated others”, the court also heard.

Business as usual: Kate brushes aside royal race row as she opens life-changing unit at children's hospital

Shades of Suella: Immigration minister admits working closely with Braverman on tough new migrant crackdown

The Home Office had “failed to treat (Harry) as it treated others”, the court also heard.
The Home Office had “failed to treat (Harry) as it treated others”, the court also heard. Picture: Getty

Lawyers for Harry say a failure to carry out a risk analysis meant he was treated in an "unlawful and unfair" way by the move to provide him with a different degree of protection when visiting the country.

The duke has brought legal action against the Home Office over the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), with a two-and-a-half day hearing starting on Tuesday.

The Government is opposing Harry's case, saying he is treated in a "bespoke manner", with his security provision considered by Ravec in "appropriate circumstances".

A large part of the hearing in London is set to be held in private, without the press or public present, due to confidential evidence over security measures being involved in the case.

Shaheed Fatima KC, for Harry, told an initial public part of proceedings: "This case is about the right to safety and security of a person. There could not be a right of greater importance to any of us."

She told the court Ravec's written policies showed "the unlawful and unfair treatment" of Harry.

The barrister said a "crucial" part of Ravec's approach was an analysis carried out by the Risk Management Board (RMB), but added: "In this case Ravec chose not to follow its own written policy. Ravec chose not to do a RMB risk analysis."

Ms Fatima said Ravec had chosen "a far inferior procedure" in relation to the "critical safeguards" built into its policies, claiming it was the "first time that Ravec has ever decided to deviate from this policy in this way".

The lawyer said Ravec's decision was taken when the duke was "a full-time working member of the royal family" and "plainly still in the Ravec cohort".

Ms Fatima said Ravec had failed to tell Harry, who now lives in North America with wife Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet, that he was not being treated "consistently and equally" with others nor why.

Ravec has delegated responsibility from the Home Office over the provision of protective security arrangements for members of the royal family and others, with involvement from the Metropolitan Police, the Cabinet Office and the royal household.

In written arguments, Ms Fatima said the impact on the UK's reputation if he was harmed should have been taken into account.

She said: "Ravec should have considered the 'impact' that a successful attack on the claimant would have, bearing in mind his status, background and profile within the royal family - which he was born into and which he will have for the rest of his life - and his ongoing charity work and service to the public.

"Ravec should have considered, in particular, the impact on the UK's reputation of a successful attack on the claimant."

Ms Fatima said Harry was entitled to make representations to Ravec before the change in his security, adding that his "knowledge/understanding was limited".

She said: "He would have made further representations directly to the Ravec chair if he had had the relevant information."

She said the "case-by-case" security provision for the Duke of Sussex leads to "excessive uncertainty".

"The purpose of security is to mitigate the risk of a successful attack," Ms Fatima said.

"The risk has arisen in relation to the claimant because of a factor over which he has no control and which will affect him for the rest of his life, ie, his place in the royal family."

Ms Fatima said Harry was "plainly" part of the group that Ravec has to consider, adding that the risk he faces "arises from his birth and ongoing status, as the son of" the King.

She continued: "The claimant's consistent position has been - and remains - that he should be given state security in light of the threats/risks he faces."

Sir James Eadie KC, for the Home Office, said in written arguments that the duke has been treated in a lawful, "bespoke manner" over his security.

He said: "In considering whether to provide protective security to any such individual... Ravec considers the risk of a successful attack on that individual.

"In summary, Ravec considers the threat that an individual faces, which is assessed by reference to the capability and intent of hostile actors, the vulnerability of that individual to such an attack, and the impact that such an attack would have on the interests of the state."

He continued: "As a result of the fact that he would no longer be a working member of the royal family, and would be living abroad for the majority of the time, his position had materially changed.

"In those circumstances, protective security would not be provided on the same basis as before.

"However, he would, in particular and specific circumstances, be provided protective security when in Great Britain."

Sir James said there are "finite public resources" for state-provided protective security and that it was for Ravec to decide who it took responsibility for.

He continued: "It is judged to be right in principle that the allocation of finite public resources which results from protective security provided by the state be allocated to individual who are acting in the interests of the state through their public role.

"Ravec has treated the claimant as a person who falls outside the Ravec cohort, but who nonetheless enters the cohort occasionally when in Great Britain."

The hearing before Mr Justice Lane is due to conclude on Thursday, with a ruling expected at a later date.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police and paramedics swept on Aberfan

'Pregnant' woman, 29, stabbed in Aberfan street as police urgently hunt on the run knifeman

Party leaders

Norwegian government makes deal over deep sea mining in Arctic Ocean

The woman was paddleboarding when she was attacked by the shark. (stock images)

Boston newlywed, 44, killed in shark attack while paddleboarding in Bahamas

Kate Middleton visited Evelina London this morning

Business as usual: Kate brushes aside royal race row as she opens life-changing unit at children's hospital

Drone attack damage

Deadly Russian shelling hits southern Ukrainian city

Indonesia Volcano Eruption

Death toll from Indonesia volcano eruption rises to 22

House explosion

Blast levels house in US as officers served search warrant

Police and paramedics swept on Aberfan

One person in hospital and schools in lockdown as armed cops respond to 'major incident' in Aberfan

Fresh rain warnings are in place across the UK

Brits set to be battered by torrential rain as 50 flood warnings and 175 flood alerts issued

Bad weather at an airport

Freezing rain causes deadly accidents in Germany

These grandparents were bombarded with booze

'No sleep aid for Nana': Grandparents inundated with drinks after grandson posts Wetherspoons table number on Facebook

Tesla

Danish union to take action against Tesla in solidarity with Swedes

Oliver Dowden wants Brits to stock up on candles and battery-powered radios

'Stock up on candles and battery-powered radios': Deputy PM says UK must be prepared for catastrophe

A view of the iceberg

British research ship crosses paths with world’s largest iceberg in Antarctic

The man was installing Christmas lights in the village when he was hit by a van

Workman using cherry picker fighting for life after 'van hits him while installing Christmas lights'

A man has been filmed dragging a swan by its neck through a park in Wales.

Swan-ted! Police hunt man caught dragging swan by the neck through park in Wales

Latest News

See more Latest News

James Cleverly arrives in Rwanda to sign new migrant treaty

Home Secretary James Cleverly arrives in Rwanda to sign new asylum treaty

Single-use e-cigarettes

Bill to ban disposable e-cigarettes in France approved

Trevor Jacob filmed himself skydiving out of the light aircraft

YouTuber Trevor Jacob jailed after crashing plane and skydiving to safety for video views 'and financial gain'
Rohingya refugees

400 Rohingya Muslims on board two boats adrift in the Andaman Sea

Members of Aslef are striking this week.

Commuter chaos as rail strikes bring trains to a halt - with no service on c2c and disruption on Greater Anglia
Cancellations board

Munich Airport suspends all flights due to freezing rain

Air strike wreckage

Israel strikes Gaza’s second largest city in new phase of the war

Suella Braverman was closely involved in the new migrant plans

Shades of Suella: Immigration minister admits working closely with Braverman on tough new migrant crackdown
Ryanair has sparked anger by changing the way boarding passes are issued

Ryanair passengers share their fury over change to boarding passes that 'forces people to pay for seats'
Rose discussed her clash with Fred Sirieix

'You shouldn't bring up sensitive topics': Nella Rose justifies clash with Fred Sirieix after I'm A Celebrity elimination

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry's lawyers will argue his police protection should be restored

Prince Harry to demand taxpayer-funded police protection is restored - despite stepping down as full working royal
King Charles (l) flies back from Cop 28 for crunch talks about Harry and Meghan (top r) following the row over the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie's book (bottom r)

Charles takes charge: King flies back from Cop 28 for crunch talks with William about Harry and Meghan
Andrew is still attending private royal events

Prince Andrew will keep getting invited to private royal events - but he is not in line for any 'pardon'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit