Pictured: Mum-of-two shot dead 'in front of her daughter' in east London in ‘case of mistaken identity’

6 December 2023, 12:18 | Updated: 6 December 2023, 12:27

Lianne Gordon, 42, was shot and killed
Picture: Facebook/LBC

By Asher McShane

A mother-of-two shot dead in a triple shooting in east London has been identified.

Lianne Gordon, 42, was among three people shot last night in Hackney. Neighbours have described her as a “beautiful woman and mother,” a “very, very down to earth person" and the sort of person who you could call on if you needed something.

Police were called to Vine Close in Hackney last night where they found Lianne, who had been shot. She died of her injuries.

A boy, 16, and man, 20 who were also hit in the shooting were taken to hospital. A murder investigation has been launched. No arrests have been made.

Neighbours said Lianne was 'not the intended target'
Picture: Facebook

A neighbour told LBC: “Three shots were fired.

“After 15 mins the police came, paramedics came.

“A girl was screaming that her mum was shot in the head. It was quite frightening.

“It was really loud. Everyone thought it was fireworks. We looked outside and everyone was screaming.

“We grew up together, I grew up with her children."

Another neighbour told LBC it was a “friendly” cul-de sac. She described the shooting as a “shock to the system.”

“When you see them on a day-to-day. You see the kids on a day to day. It’s just a joke.”

She called for cameras to be installed on the road.

“The amount of times there’s been an incident on this road,” the witness added.

She described Lianne as a good neighbour and a “very, very down to earth person" and the sort of person who you could call on if you needed something.

One resident of the cul-de-sac told The Sun: "She was trying to protect someone that what we heard. She was not the target."

Police at the scene of the shooting this morning in Hackney
Picture: LBC

Pictured: Heavily pregnant mother, 29, stabbed in ‘targeted’ attack in Aberfan as man, 28 arrested after manhunt

Read more: Cold case detectives link baseball bat assault to unsolved 1984 murder as they appeal for witnesses

A woman died and a boy and a man were injured
Picture: Alamy

A murder investigation has been launched and no arrests have been made so far.

Detective Superintendent Vicky Tunstall, from the local policing team in Hackney, said: "This shocking incident has resulted in the death of a young woman and my thoughts are with her family at this incredibly difficult time. My thoughts are also with the two people who have been taken to hospital.

"We are still in the early stages of our investigation and a team of specialist detectives are working to establish what has happened. Officers will remain at the scene overnight and will be in the area over the coming days.

Forensic investigators arrive at the scene of the shooting
Picture: Alamy

"I do not underestimate the impact this incident will have on people in Hackney and I understand the community will want answers about what has happened this evening. We will share further information as our investigation progresses.

"Gun crime has no place on the streets of London and we will do all we can to bring whoever is responsible for this despicable crime to justice."

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 6.33pm today (5 December) to reports of a shooting in Vine Close, Hackney.

“We sent two ambulance crews, three paramedics in fast response cars and an incident response officer to the scene. 

“We also dispatched a trauma team from London's Air Ambulance in car.

“Despite the best efforts of our medics and the police officers, one patient sadly died at the scene. We treated two other patients who were both taken to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or has information about what happened, is urged to call 101 quoting CAD 5811/05Dec or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

