England and Kent cricket legend Derek Underwood dies aged 78, as county lauds 'one of its greatest ever players'

Derek Underwood has died aged 78. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

Legendary cricketer Derek Underwood has died aged 78.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Underwood, hailed as one of England's finest ever spin bowlers, made over 900 appearances for Kent between 1963 and 1987. He took 2,523 wickets for the county.

Nicknamed 'Deadly', he also took 297 wickets in 86 Test matches for England from 1966-1982, and is currently his country's sixth-highest wicket taker.

Underwood was born in Bromley, in the south-east London suburbs, in June 1945. He made his debut for Kent aged just 17, and played for England for the first time against the West Indies when he was 22.

He was named Wisden cricketer of the year in 1969, and across his career achieved the rare feat of taking ten wickets in an innings six times.

Read more: Cricket legend Kevin Pietersen sparks ridicule after removing watch and wedding ring just to go to London

Read more: Stuart Broad leaves cricket in style as he takes final wicket to win fifth Ashes Test for England and draw series

Derek Underwood leading the Queen onto the pitch at Lords for an Ashes test in 2009, in his role as MCC president. Picture: Getty

Underwood won three County Championships, two One-Day Cups, three National Leagues and three Benson & Hedges Cups across his county career.

He was made an MBE in 1981 for services to cricket. He was named president of the MCC in 2008, and was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2009.

Derek Underwood in 1966. Picture: Alamy

Kent County Cricket Club confirmed that Underwood had died in a statement on Monday and paid tribute to the "icon", without giving further details on his cause of death.

"The Kent Cricket family is in mourning following the passing of one of its greatest ever players,' the club's chairman Simon Philip said.

Derek Underwood bowling against India at the Oval in 1971. Picture: Getty

"Derek was an outstanding contributor to both Kent and England, winning trophies for Club and country and etching his name in the history books forevermore," he added.

"Watching Derek weave his unique magic on a wet wicket was a privilege for all who were able to witness it. His induction into the ICC Hall of Fame shows the esteem in which he was held in world cricket.

"An advocate for growing our game worldwide whilst protecting our sport's rich heritage, Derek also made substantial contributions off the field as well as on it, and he will be sorely missed by everyone at Kent Cricket."

Underwood married his wife Dawn in 1973, with whom he had two children. Kent said that "the thoughts of everyone at Kent Cricket are with Derek’s friends and family at this sad time."