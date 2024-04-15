England and Kent cricket legend Derek Underwood dies aged 78, as county lauds 'one of its greatest ever players'

15 April 2024, 14:51

Derek Underwood has died aged 78
Derek Underwood has died aged 78. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

Legendary cricketer Derek Underwood has died aged 78.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Underwood, hailed as one of England's finest ever spin bowlers, made over 900 appearances for Kent between 1963 and 1987. He took 2,523 wickets for the county.

Nicknamed 'Deadly', he also took 297 wickets in 86 Test matches for England from 1966-1982, and is currently his country's sixth-highest wicket taker.

Underwood was born in Bromley, in the south-east London suburbs, in June 1945. He made his debut for Kent aged just 17, and played for England for the first time against the West Indies when he was 22.

He was named Wisden cricketer of the year in 1969, and across his career achieved the rare feat of taking ten wickets in an innings six times.

Read more: Cricket legend Kevin Pietersen sparks ridicule after removing watch and wedding ring just to go to London

Read more: Stuart Broad leaves cricket in style as he takes final wicket to win fifth Ashes Test for England and draw series

Derek Underwood leading the Queen onto the pitch at Lords for an Ashes test in 2009, in his role as MCC president
Derek Underwood leading the Queen onto the pitch at Lords for an Ashes test in 2009, in his role as MCC president. Picture: Getty

Underwood won three County Championships, two One-Day Cups, three National Leagues and three Benson & Hedges Cups across his county career.

He was made an MBE in 1981 for services to cricket. He was named president of the MCC in 2008, and was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2009.

Derek Underwood in 1966
Derek Underwood in 1966. Picture: Alamy

Kent County Cricket Club confirmed that Underwood had died in a statement on Monday and paid tribute to the "icon", without giving further details on his cause of death.

"The Kent Cricket family is in mourning following the passing of one of its greatest ever players,' the club's chairman Simon Philip said.

Derek Underwood bowling against India at the Oval in 1971
Derek Underwood bowling against India at the Oval in 1971. Picture: Getty

"Derek was an outstanding contributor to both Kent and England, winning trophies for Club and country and etching his name in the history books forevermore," he added.

"Watching Derek weave his unique magic on a wet wicket was a privilege for all who were able to witness it. His induction into the ICC Hall of Fame shows the esteem in which he was held in world cricket.

"An advocate for growing our game worldwide whilst protecting our sport's rich heritage, Derek also made substantial contributions off the field as well as on it, and he will be sorely missed by everyone at Kent Cricket."

Underwood married his wife Dawn in 1973, with whom he had two children. Kent said that "the thoughts of everyone at Kent Cricket are with Derek’s friends and family at this sad time."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Rishi Sunak says Iran sought to 'plunge the Middle East into new crisis' with Israel attack as he urges 'restraint'

Supreme Court Thomas

Justice Thomas misses Supreme Court session with no explanation

Una Crown pictured with her husband Jack

Pensioner arrested on suspicion of murdering 86-year-old Una Crown, who was found dead at home 11 years ago

Donald Trump

Trump arrives at court for start of jury selection in historic hush money trial

London's public transport network is vast and comprehensive, but not without its faults...

London's most ‘bizarre and infuriating’ transport quirks including a five-metre cycle lane and ‘labyrinth’ Tube station

The former president was seen departing Trump Tower in the direction of the Manhattan Courthouse on Monday morning, where the historic criminal trial is set to commence.

'This is an assault on America': Defiant Donald Trump punches the air as hush money trial begins

Sydney church

Man arrested after reported stabbing at church in Sydney

Police confirmed a man has been arrested

Moment grinning attacker is detained by congregation after Sydney church stabbing that left four injured

Emmanuel Macron has admitted the Olympic opening ceremony may have to be moved from the Seine

Macron says France may move Paris Olympic opening ceremony from 'world first' River Seine location over ISIS threat

Hannah Waddingham has called out a photographer that asked her to "show some leg" at the Olivier Awards in London

Hannah Waddingham confronts photographer who asked her to ‘show some leg’ at Oliviers

Collapsed bridge

FBI ‘opens criminal investigation into Baltimore bridge collapse’

An empty section of the M25 between Junctions 10 and 11, in Surrey when it was closed in March for construction

Drivers warned as seven-mile stretch of M25 to close for an entire weekend

Exclusive
Liz Truss 'bugged' Boris Johnson while had Covid

Liz Truss admits she kept 'bugging' Boris Johnson in hospital when he was recovering from Covid

Joel Cauchi killed six people in a stabbing attack in Sydney

Parents of Sydney stabber apologise and say 'monster' son 'may have killed women because he wanted a girlfriend'

Former British boxing champion, Willie Limond

Former British boxing champion Willie Limond dies aged 45 weeks before planned comeback

Refugees in Gaza

Israeli military warns Palestinians not to return to war-torn northern Gaza

Latest News

See more Latest News

The former prime minister Liz Truss joined Iain Dale for a wide-ranging discussion ahead of the release of her new book

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey should resign over response to mini-budget, Liz Truss tells LBC
Pakistan flooding

Lightning and rains kill 36 people in Pakistan

The attacked was captured on video

Sydney rocked by second mass stabbing in days as knifeman attacks bishop and worshippers in church
Lee Hsien Loong

Singapore’s prime minister will step down on May 15

Winds are set to batter parts of the UK

‘Mini-tornado’ hits UK city as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for high winds up to 55mph
Newly qualified drivers should be banned from carrying passengers, the AA says

New drivers should be banned from having passengers, AA says

Donald Trump

Trump’s history-making hush money trial to begin with jury selection

River Seine

Macron says Olympic ceremony on Seine could be scrapped if security risk is high

Police were called to the Victoria Road area on Friday night

15-year-old boy arrested and charged after death of 70-year-old man

Police at the scene of the crash in Staples Corner

Three men dead and two injured after horror car crash at London retail park

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has condemned the 'senseless attack'.

King Charles 'utterly shocked and horrified' by Sydney stabbing as royals pay tribute to victims of 'senseless attack'
Prince William and Kate have offered their thoughts to those affected by the incident.

Princess Kate shares emotional message with victims of Sydney shopping centre attack after at least six killed
Harry celebrated the charity polo match win with Meghan.

Sealed with a kiss: Harry and Meghan celebrate Duke’s charity polo match win in Florida after Netflix announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit