More drama on This Morning as Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond now 'increasingly strained'

It's thought there are further tensions on the This Morning sofa as executives consider having them present apart. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond may be asked to present This Morning separately more often as relations between the pair are 'increasingly strained'.

Executives are said to be worried that the experienced breakfast TV duo won't make for a steady partnership in the wake of Phillip Schofield's acrimonious exit from the programme.

Relations between Ms Hammond and Holly Willoughby are also thought to have soured, the Mail on Sunday reported.

It comes as ex-BBC presenter Craig Doyle continues to receive positive review for his hosting appearances alongside Ms Willoughby.

Phillip Schofield is pictured during an ITV hosting appearance last year. Picture: Alamy

ITV's verdict on Phillip Schofield is expected towards the end of this year as the long-serving presenter faces a three-month internal investigation.

The former This Morning host exited the show abruptly amid reports of an affair with a younger colleague.

It's thought that Schofield lied to ITV colleagues about the relationship before finally coming clean.

Schofield's former colleagues Holly Willoughby, Eamonn Holmes and Dr Ranj Singh are all set to be interviewed as part of the probe.

Schofield also said he was having suicidal thoughts in the wake of his acrimonious exit from This Morning.

He told the BBC: “I don’t have any spirit. My friends tell me, ‘It will get better’. It won’t. Not now. Not this one.

“I am getting by hour by hour. I have got my girls and my friends.

“Last week, if my daughters hadn’t been there then I wouldn’t be here."

Samaritans can be contacted for free on 116 123, emailed at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.