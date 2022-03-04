Breaking News

Woman dies after incident involving Coastguard helicopter landing at hospital

The incident happened in the Plymouth Hospitals grounds. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

An elderly woman has died in an incident involving a Coastguard helicopter that was landing at a hospital.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the aircraft was touching down on a helipad at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth on Friday when two people were injured.

The force did not specify what the incident was.

A woman in her 80s died following the incident, and her next of kin have been made aware.

A second person was injured and its being treated in hospital.

Police are investigating what happened.

A spokesperson for the Coastguard said: "An HM Coastguard helicopter was flying a patient in to Derriford Hospital, Plymouth earlier today (4 March).

"As it landed, there was an incident which is now being investigated by Devon and Cornwall Police and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch. Our thoughts are with all those affected by today’s incident."

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "Our deepest sympathies go out to those affected by the incident at Derriford Hospital.

"It would be inappropriate to comment while the incident is investigated by Devon and Cornwall Police and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch."