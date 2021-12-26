Breaking News

South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90

South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu has died aged 90. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and anti-apartheid veteran, has died aged 90.

The President's Office confirmed his death on Sunday following his battle with prostate cancer.

In recent years the outspoken critic, who had been diagnosed in the 1990s, was hospitalised on several occasions to treat infections associated with his cancer treatment.

"Ultimately, at the age of 90, he died peacefully at the Oasis Frail Care Centre in Cape Town this morning," Dr Ramphela Mamphele, acting chairperson of the Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust and Co-ordinator of the Office of the Archbishop, said in a statement on behalf of the Tutu family.

No details were given on his cause of death.

Tutu was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his campaign of non-violent opposition to South Africa's white minority rule.

"The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa," President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

President Ramaphosa described Tutu as "an iconic spiritual leader, anti-apartheid activist and global human rights campaigner".

He said he was "a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead".

Singer Boy George described Archbishop Desmond Tutu as a "beautiful soul" as he joined others in paying tribute following the news of his death.

The Culture Club singer tweeted: "Happy to say I met Arch Bishop Desmond Tutu and he was indeed a beautiful soul who gave me faith that some humans do have a strong love frequency. An amazing man, a powerful energy and one of God's finest! R.I.P."

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab described Archbishop Desmond Tutu as a "truly great figure".

He tweeted: "Sad to hear of the passing of Desmond Tutu.

"A truly great figure, who I had the privilege to meet in The Hague when he was working for the victims of war crimes. His adage, 'Don't raise your voice, improve your argument', has never felt more apt."