Detectives confirm human remains found in Croydon park near two local schools as police launch murder probe

Officers have confirmed the remains will be sent away for a full analysis. Picture: Google Maps

By Christian Oliver

Detectives have confirmed human remains were discovered in a south London park just a few hundred yards from two local schools.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Metropolitan Police forensic officers were seen preparing to search Rowdown Fields in New Addington, Croydon, earlier Tuesday.

Officers have now confirmed the "disturbing discovery" sent away for a full analysis yesterday is human remains belonging to a single victim, not yet identified.

The discovery was found by police at 9am yesterday, where officers remained at the scene overnight.

Read More: Police Scotland hit with almost 4,000 complaints in first 48 hours of Humza Yousaf's new hate crime law

Read More: Killer knifeman on the run in London after absconding from mental health facility was allowed out on solo day release

Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe, from the Specialist Crime Command, said: "As you would expect, my team is working extremely hard in the early stages of this investigation to co-ordinate the search effort and carry out enquiries as quickly and as thoroughly as possible.

The officer who is leading the investigation continued: "We are not going to give specific details on our search of the area, but I can confirm that since yesterday we have recovered further remains. After consultation with a forensic anthropologist, we are certain that these are human.

"At this time, our search is not complete, and so local people will continue to see officers in the area.

"This is being treated as murder, and we currently believe the remains belong to one victim.'Samples have be sent away for urgent forensic analysis and I anticipate that a special post-mortem examination will take place later this week.'

It comes after Superintendent Lewis Collins said earlier, prior to police confirming human remains: "We are aware of the concerns within the local community following the discovery of possible human remains in the Croydon area this morning.

"The remains will be sent away for full analysis.

"I would like to reassure you that officers remain on scene and we will be carrying out a number of enquiries over the coming days to establish exactly what has happened.

"While our investigation is still at a very early stage, I would ask that people not speculate on the circumstances and will we update you as soon as we have further information."