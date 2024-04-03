Detectives confirm human remains found in Croydon park near two local schools as police launch murder probe

3 April 2024, 18:06

Officers have confirmed the remains will be sent away for a full analysis.
Officers have confirmed the remains will be sent away for a full analysis. Picture: Google Maps

By Christian Oliver

Detectives have confirmed human remains were discovered in a south London park just a few hundred yards from two local schools.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Metropolitan Police forensic officers were seen preparing to search Rowdown Fields in New Addington, Croydon, earlier Tuesday.

Officers have now confirmed the "disturbing discovery" sent away for a full analysis yesterday is human remains belonging to a single victim, not yet identified.

The discovery was found by police at 9am yesterday, where officers remained at the scene overnight.

Read More: Police Scotland hit with almost 4,000 complaints in first 48 hours of Humza Yousaf's new hate crime law

Read More: Killer knifeman on the run in London after absconding from mental health facility was allowed out on solo day release

Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe, from the Specialist Crime Command, said: "As you would expect, my team is working extremely hard in the early stages of this investigation to co-ordinate the search effort and carry out enquiries as quickly and as thoroughly as possible.

The officer who is leading the investigation continued: "We are not going to give specific details on our search of the area, but I can confirm that since yesterday we have recovered further remains. After consultation with a forensic anthropologist, we are certain that these are human.

"At this time, our search is not complete, and so local people will continue to see officers in the area.

"This is being treated as murder, and we currently believe the remains belong to one victim.'Samples have be sent away for urgent forensic analysis and I anticipate that a special post-mortem examination will take place later this week.'

It comes after Superintendent Lewis Collins said earlier, prior to police confirming human remains: "We are aware of the concerns within the local community following the discovery of possible human remains in the Croydon area this morning.

"The remains will be sent away for full analysis.

"I would like to reassure you that officers remain on scene and we will be carrying out a number of enquiries over the coming days to establish exactly what has happened.

"While our investigation is still at a very early stage, I would ask that people not speculate on the circumstances and will we update you as soon as we have further information."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sadiq Khan has spoken out over the Met Police response over a swastika displayed at a protest at the weekend.

'I'm unclear why it took so long': Sadiq Khan condemns delayed Met Police response over swastika shame

Music-Made in America

Jay-Z’s Made In America festival cancelled for the second year in a row

Rishi Sunak defends UK's ‘careful export licensing regime' amid growing pressure to cease arms sales to Israel

Rishi Sunak defends UK's ‘careful export licensing regime' amid growing pressure to cease arms sales to Israel

Three men are in custody following the fight in Portslade, near Brighton

Further arrests after Portslade fight which hospitalised three

Federal Reserve Powell

Federal Reserve ‘on track to cut rates despite signs of persistent inflation’

Police have named the victim as Janayo Lucima from West Kensington

Man killed in shooting in west London named by police

South Africa Speaker Arrest

South Africa’s parliament speaker resigns over accusations of bribery

Conservatives face worse election defeat than John Major's 1997 loss with Labour primed for over 400 seats, poll says

Conservatives face worse election defeat than John Major's 1997 loss with Labour primed for over 400 seats, poll says

Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in a quarter of a century rocked the island during morning rush hour

More than 70 miners trapped in two rock quarries after earthquake strikes Taiwan

Taiwan Earthquake

Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in 25 years kills nine and leaves dozens trapped

File image of disposable vapes for sale in London

Women charged after videos of toddler vaping shared online as police confirm infant is 'safe and well'

OLY Paris 2024 Migrants

Police remove migrants from central Paris square ahead of the Olympics

Hannah Waddingham (l) speaks about being waterboarded when she played Septa Unella in Game of Thrones (r)

Hannah Waddingham says being 'waterboarded for 10 hours' filming Game of Thrones left her with claustrophobia

Police officers stand guard outside the school in Finland

12-year-old suspected of killing classmate in Finland told police he was bullied

Heavy rain is expected for most of April

When will it stop raining? Exact date heavy showers to end as maps show spring to finally arrive

Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish football federation (RFEF), was arrested on Wednesday

Disgraced ex-Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales arrested in corruption investigation

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police outside the Beckside branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull after reports of 'concern for care of the deceased'

Widower told urn does not hold late wife's ashes after 35 bodies recovered from Hull funeral parlour amid investigation
Newly recruited soldiers at the end of their training at a military base close to Kyiv, Ukraine in 2023

Ukraine lowers conscription age to plug shortfall in troops fighting Russia

Vaping increases the risk of heart disease, study finds

Vaping causes substantial increase in the risk of heart failure, study finds

Passengers are facing more travel disruption at London Euston

Frustrated train passengers hit with second day of travel chaos at Euston station after signalling fault
Zimbabwe Drought Disaster

Zimbabwe declares state of disaster over widespread drought

Officers have confirmed the remains will be sent away for a full analysis.

'Human remains' found in Croydon park just a few hundred yards from two local schools - as Met launch investigation
Philip Theophilou had been permitted to leave a mental health facility unescorted.

Killer knifeman on the run in London after absconding from mental health facility was allowed out on solo day release
It is understood that the number of complaints could have reached as high as 3,800.

Police Scotland hit with almost 4,000 complaints in first 48 hours of Humza Yousaf's new hate crime law
Kirsten Dunst has opened up about her experience in Hollywood when she was a teenager.

Kirsten Dunst reveals she was asked ‘completely inappropriate question’ by male director when she was 16
Pope Francis holds his weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican

Pope shows off rosary of dead Ukrainian soldier as he denounces ‘madness of war’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Balmoral Castle set to open to visitors

King Charles to open up Balmoral Castle to public for first time

The brothers could make up after King Charles' and Princess Kate's "very serious illnesses", says one royal commentator.

William & Harry may finally end feud after Royal Family cancer shocks

Charles greets well-wishers

‘I’m doing my best’: King Charles speaks to well-wishers on surprise Windsor walkabout after Easter Sunday service

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit