Devil worshipper who escaped from secure hospital following detention for the murder of his cousin is found by police

15 April 2023, 20:13 | Updated: 15 April 2023, 20:15

Devil worshipper who escaped from secure hospital following incarceration for the murder of his cousin detained by police
Devil worshipper who escaped from secure hospital following incarceration for the murder of his cousin detained by police. Picture: LBC / Met Police

By Danielle DeWolfe

A devil worshipper who escaped from a secure hospital after he was locked-up for the murder of his cousin has been found after going on the run.

Mosa Abid, 26, escaped while on an escorted visit to a newsagent on Uxbridge Road on Monday, April 10 at around 3pm.

Abid was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order in June 2017 after pleading guilty to killing his cousin, Moamen Settar, who he described as his 'only friend'.

Police discovered a rambling letter written to Satan prior to the killing, with Abid vowing to end Settar's life.

Met police hunted the convicted killer after he escaped from secure hospital after being incarcerated for the murder of his cousin
Met police hunted the convicted killer after he escaped from secure hospital after being incarcerated for the murder of his cousin. Picture: PA

The Metropolitan Police issued a description following his disappearance, advising members of the public not to approach him because of violent tendencies.

They also highlighted the urgency of his detainment, revealing Abid required regular medication for an ongoing health condition.

Police began an extensive search following Abid's disappearance, deploying specialist officers to conduct searches of the area as well as CCTV.

Abid was eventually located after police received a tip off from a member of the public.

Read more: Social workers visited baby boy's house two days before he was murdered by parents - but were told 'he is not very well'

Read more: Violent clashes erupt in Sudan as US ambassador takes refuge amid reports of civilian deaths

A spokesperson for the force said they were called to the Northolt area at around 10am on Saturday, with Abid was detained and later returned to hospital.

Following his detainment, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement: 'We would like to thank the public and media for their support in publicising this appeal and assisting in locating Mosa Abid.'

The police began an extensive search following Abid's disappearance, deploying specialist officers to conduct searches of the area as well as CCTV.
The police began an extensive search following Abid's disappearance, deploying specialist officers to conduct searches of the area as well as CCTV. Picture: LBC / PA

His family said: "Mosa – if you are reading this then please do the right thing and return to hospital so you can get the care and support you need.

"Every day that goes by and we don't know you are safe and well is heart-breaking to us."

On October 15, 2017, Abid visited the home of Mr Settar in Wembley, north London, before using a large knife to repeatedly stab his cousin.

The victim's younger sisters was alerted to the attack after hearing screams, with Abid leaving the house laughing shortly after, with the knife hidden behind his back.

Police later raided his home, finding documents linked to devil worship, alongside a letter to Setan.

Abid has a prior history of escaping from secure detention, having previously fled from Homerton hospital on October 10, 2019.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tel Aviv demo

Israeli protests over legal overhaul show no signs of slowing

Animal rights campaigners have closed the M57 near Aintree after glueing themselves to the road in protest of Saturday's Grand National.

Animal rights protestors close M57 after glueing themselves to the road amid Grand National protests

Terracotta figurine

Archaeologists in Italy unearth ancient dolphin statuette

Smoke in Khartoum

Wider conflict feared as Sudan’s army and rival force clash

Holy fire

Christian faithful celebrate ‘Holy Fire’ under restrictions

Donald Trump

‘Indictment bump’ helps Trump raise 34m dollars so far in 2023

Favourite Corach Rambler wins 2023 Grand National after protestors fail to stop race

Favourite Corach Rambler wins 2023 Grand National following the arrest of 23 protestors

Grand National delayed as animal rights protesters breach security's 'ring of fire' and invade racecourse

Grand National delayed as animal rights protesters breach security's 'ring of fire' and invade racecourse

Violent clashes erupt in Sudan as US ambassador and embassy staff take refuge

Violent clashes erupt in Sudan as US ambassador takes refuge amid reports of civilian deaths

Man arrested

Japanese Prime Minister unhurt after blast during campaign event

Bus wreckage

Thirteen dead after bus carrying music troupe crashes

Paul O'Grady's cause of death has been revealed

Paul O'Grady's cause of death confirmed after 'unexpectedly' passing away at home

Germany Nuclear Shutdown rally

Powering down: Final hours for Germany’s last nuclear plants

Meghan 'wouldn't want to play second fiddle to Kate'

Meghan 'wouldn't want to play second fiddle to Kate' and 'would have gone to the coronation if she had a prominent role'

Smoke is seen rising from a neighbourhood in Khartoum, Sudan

At least three dead in Sudan as battles break out between army and paramilitary

A local resident looks at his home, which was damaged a Russian rocket attack in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Friday

Ukraine awaits US missile system after latest Russian strike

Latest News

See more Latest News

A view of the TikTok app logo

TikTok ban gets final approval by Montana’s Republican legislature

Bud Light's partnership with trans TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney drew backlash.

Anheuser-Busch CEO breaks silence over Bud Light partnership with trans TikToker Dylan Mulvaney
Demonstrators run in tear gas during a demonstration in Lyon, central France, on Friday

Macron’s unpopular pension plan enacted into French law

Protesters gathered outside the racecourse to demonstrate

Three arrested as animal rights activists gather at Aintree ahead of 'plot to stop' Grand National
Several non-royal dukes are understood to have not been invited to the coronation

King Charles 'cuts non-royal dukes from guest list' in coronation culling

A loud explosion was heard during the Japanese PM"s visit

Man arrested after 'smoke bomb' thrown at Japanese PM just months after assassination of Shinzo Abe
Nurses will return to the picket line amid the ongoing pay dispute

A&E, cancer units and intensive care to be hit for first time in fresh nurses strike on May bank holiday
Baby Finley was burnt and beaten in the days before his murder on Christmas Day, 2020

Social workers visited baby boy's house two days before he was murdered by parents - but were told 'he is not very well'
Justice Department Drug Trafficking

El Chapo’s sons face US charges over drug trafficking

King Charles' Coronation concert line-up includes Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That

Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie among star-studded line-up for King Charles' Coronation concert

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles hopes his Coronation will help heal Royal Family rifts

King Charles wants the Coronation to 'mend family rifts' but William still furious with Harry over book claims
Harry and Meghan accused of 'transatlantic ping pong' with King Charles following concerns over Coronation seating plans

Harry and Meghan accused of 'transatlantic ping pong' with King Charles following concerns over Coronation seating plans
The Sussexes announced this week that Prince Harry would attend his father's Coronation alone

Prince Harry was 'always going to Coronation alone' after Meghan was put in an 'impossible position'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Bereaved mother reveals harrowing obstetric negligence experience

Bereaved mother reveals harrowing experience after 'doctor laughed' whilst her daughter died
Matt Frei disputes with Edwina Currie

'Don't blame the Ukraine war for the nursing shortage': Matt Frei debates with former Health Minister Edwina Currie
Charles, Camilla and Andrew Castle

‘The coronation brings us all together,’ argues Andrew Castle caller

James O'Brien is fed up with those who claim to 'love our country' voting in saboteurs and arsonists.'

James O'Brien lambasts those who claim to 'love their country' while voting in 'saboteurs and arsonists'
After thirteen years of decimating everything once good about Britain, trans culture wars are all the Tories have left

After 13 years of decimating everything once good about Britain, trans culture wars are all the Tories have left
Nick Ferrari

'Probably a bonus of £1500 plus 10%, boom!': Nick Ferrari's solution to NHS pay disputes if he were Health Secretary
'We've made our young people extremely poor' says Tom Swarbrick caller amid housing crisis

'We've made our young people extremely poor' says Tom Swarbrick caller amid housing crisis

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race
Kirstie Allsopp said she believes stamp duty is acting as a deterrent to older people downsizing.

Stamp duty 'doesn't work' and pensioners should be paid to downsize, says Kirstie Allsopp

Journalist's German fiance refused a visa application due to post-Brexit rules

New mum's German fiancé barred from living in the UK due to post-Brexit visa process

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit