Violent clashes erupt in Sudan as US ambassador and embassy staff take refuge

15 April 2023, 17:00

Violent clashes erupt in Sudan as US ambassador and embassy staff take refuge
Violent clashes erupt in Sudan as US ambassador and embassy staff take refuge. Picture: Getty

By Danielle DeWolfe

Fierce clashes between the Sudanese military and rival Rapid Support Forces have erupted in Sudan, with militia claiming to have seized the presidential palace and an airport in the north of the country.

Saturday saw heavy fighting in number of areas, including the capital Khartoum and Bahri neighbourhood, with British nationals advised to stay indoors.

Unrest grew in the African nation amid widespread troubles in recent days, with the RSF claiming to have taken control of the presidential palace - the residence of army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhanan.

The militia also claim to have seized control of an airport and airbase in the northern city of Marawi, some 215 miles north-west of Khartoum.

The clashes come after escalating tensions between the military and the RSF in recent months, forcing a delay in the signing of an internationally backed deal with political parties to revive the country's democratic transition.

SUDAN-UNREST
SUDAN-UNREST. Picture: Getty

John Godfrey, US ambassador to Sudan, tweeted: 'I just arrived late last night in Khartoum and woke up to the deeply disturbing sounds of gunfire and fighting. 

'I am currently sheltering in place with the Embassy team, as Sudanese throughout Khartoum and elsewhere are doing.'

In a series of statements, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia accused the army of attacking its forces at one of its bases in south Khartoum and claimed to have seized the city's airport and be in control of Khartoum's Republican Palace, the seat of the country's presidency.

Read more: Three arrested as animal rights activists gather at Aintree ahead of 'plot to stop' Grand National

Read more: Man arrested after 'smoke bomb' thrown at Japanese PM just months after assassination of Shinzo Abe

Those claims have not yet been independently verified.

The Sudanese army said the fighting broke out after RSF troops tried to attack its forces in the southern part of the capital and accused the group of trying to take control of strategic locations in Khartoum, including the palace.

The military declared the RSF a "rebel force" and branded the paramilitary's statements "lies".

The British embassy in Sudan said 'we advise all British nationals in Sudan to remain indoors'.

'We are closely monitoring the situation in Khartoum and other parts of Sudan where there are ongoing military clashes.'

SUDAN-POLITICS-UNREST
SUDAN-POLITICS-UNREST. Picture: Getty

One official, who spoke anonymously, said fighter jets took off from a military base north of Omdurman and attacked the RSF's positions in and around Khartoum.

Saudi Arabia's national airline said one of its Airbus A330s was involved in "an accident" after video showed it on fire on the tarmac at Khartoum International Airport amid the fighting.

Saudia said in a statement on Saturday that all its flights were suspended after the incident. It did not elaborate on the cause of the "accident", though it appeared the aircraft got caught in the crossfire of the RSF and Sudanese soldiers fighting around the airfield.

Another plane also appeared to have caught fire in the attack. Flight-tracking website FlightRadar24 identified it as a SkyUp Airlines 737.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Favourite Corach Rambler wins 2023 Grand National after protestors fail to stop race

Donald Trump

‘Indictment bump’ helps Trump raise 34m dollars so far in 2023

Grand National delayed as animal rights protesters breach security's 'ring of fire' and invade racecourse

Grand National delayed as animal rights protesters breach security's 'ring of fire' and invade racecourse

Smoke in Khartoum

Wider conflict feared as Sudan’s army and rival force clash

Man arrested

Japanese Prime Minister unhurt after blast during campaign event

Bus wreckage

Thirteen dead after bus carrying music troupe crashes

Paul O'Grady's cause of death has been revealed

Paul O'Grady's cause of death confirmed after 'unexpectedly' passing away at home

Germany Nuclear Shutdown rally

Powering down: Final hours for Germany’s last nuclear plants

Meghan 'wouldn't want to play second fiddle to Kate'

Meghan 'wouldn't want to play second fiddle to Kate' and 'would have gone to the coronation if she had a prominent role'

Smoke is seen rising from a neighbourhood in Khartoum, Sudan

At least three dead in Sudan as battles break out between army and paramilitary

A local resident looks at his home, which was damaged a Russian rocket attack in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Friday

Ukraine awaits US missile system after latest Russian strike

A view of the TikTok app logo

TikTok ban gets final approval by Montana’s Republican legislature

Bud Light's partnership with trans TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney drew backlash.

Anheuser-Busch CEO breaks silence over Bud Light partnership with trans TikToker Dylan Mulvaney

Demonstrators run in tear gas during a demonstration in Lyon, central France, on Friday

Macron’s unpopular pension plan enacted into French law

Protesters gathered outside the racecourse to demonstrate

Three arrested as animal rights activists gather at Aintree ahead of 'plot to stop' Grand National

Several non-royal dukes are understood to have not been invited to the coronation

King Charles 'cuts non-royal dukes from guest list' in coronation culling

Latest News

See more Latest News

A loud explosion was heard during the Japanese PM"s visit

Man arrested after 'smoke bomb' thrown at Japanese PM just months after assassination of Shinzo Abe
Nurses will return to the picket line amid the ongoing pay dispute

A&E, cancer units and intensive care to be hit for first time in fresh nurses strike on May bank holiday
Baby Finley was burnt and beaten in the days before his murder on Christmas Day, 2020

Social workers visited baby boy's house two days before he was murdered by parents - but were told 'he is not very well'
Justice Department Drug Trafficking

El Chapo’s sons face US charges over drug trafficking

King Charles' Coronation concert line-up includes Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That

Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie among star-studded line-up for King Charles' Coronation concert
France Pension Ruling

French court approves Macron’s plan to raise retirement age despite protests

Film-Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood to direct legal drama at age of 93

Russia Putin

Putin signs Bill allowing electronic conscription notices

Violence has erupted on the streets of France once again

France on fire again: Violent protests erupt after Macron's bid to raise retirement age approved by top court
Leaked Documents Investigation

US guardsman appears in court over leak of highly classified military documents

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles hopes his Coronation will help heal Royal Family rifts

King Charles wants the Coronation to 'mend family rifts' but William still furious with Harry over book claims
Harry and Meghan accused of 'transatlantic ping pong' with King Charles following concerns over Coronation seating plans

Harry and Meghan accused of 'transatlantic ping pong' with King Charles following concerns over Coronation seating plans
The Sussexes announced this week that Prince Harry would attend his father's Coronation alone

Prince Harry was 'always going to Coronation alone' after Meghan was put in an 'impossible position'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matt Frei disputes with Edwina Currie

'Don't blame the Ukraine war for the nursing shortage': Matt Frei debates with former Health Minister Edwina Currie
Charles, Camilla and Andrew Castle

‘The coronation brings us all together,’ argues Andrew Castle caller

James O'Brien is fed up with those who claim to 'love our country' voting in saboteurs and arsonists.'

James O'Brien lambasts those who claim to 'love their country' while voting in 'saboteurs and arsonists'
After thirteen years of decimating everything once good about Britain, trans culture wars are all the Tories have left

After 13 years of decimating everything once good about Britain, trans culture wars are all the Tories have left
Nick Ferrari

'Probably a bonus of £1500 plus 10%, boom!': Nick Ferrari's solution to NHS pay disputes if he were Health Secretary
'We've made our young people extremely poor' says Tom Swarbrick caller amid housing crisis

'We've made our young people extremely poor' says Tom Swarbrick caller amid housing crisis

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race
Kirstie Allsopp said she believes stamp duty is acting as a deterrent to older people downsizing.

Stamp duty 'doesn't work' and pensioners should be paid to downsize, says Kirstie Allsopp

Journalist's German fiance refused a visa application due to post-Brexit rules

New mum's German fiancé barred from living in the UK due to post-Brexit visa process

Shelagh on domestic violence

Caller fears child protection services will 'only believe’ her when her child 'turns up in a body bag’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit