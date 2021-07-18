Woman dies on Devon beach after being pulled from sea on hottest day of year

A woman was tragically pulled from the water at Croyde beach on Saturday. File photo. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

A woman has tragically died after being pulled from the sea at Croyde beach in north Devon on Saturday.

As many beachgoers made the most of the hottest day of the year, witnesses reportedly saw a woman being given CPR after rescuers pulled her from the water.

Multiple lifeguard teams, an air ambulance and multiple ambulances were sent to the incident.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson confirmed that a body "was located in the water" and that it was not being treated as suspicious.

One anonymous beach-goer told Devon Live that they saw multiple people being rescued from the water at around 10:30am near some rocks at the beach.

"I just want to say, how quick the lifeguards were there, and the emergency services were as fantastic as usual, in an extremely difficult situation," they said.

Croyde Bay in North Devon is very popular with holiday goers enjoying the sun. Picture: PA

A spokesperson for the coastguard said: "HM Coastguard coordinated the response after receiving reports of someone in trouble in the sea at Croyde Bay just after 10.30am yesterday.

"Croyde RNLI Lifeguards, Croyde, Ilfracombe and Mortehoe coastguard rescue teams have all been sent, along with an air ambulance. South West Ambulance Service were also involved.

"The person in the water was rescued and handed into the care of the ambulance service."

A spokesperson for South West Ambulance Service added: “South Western Ambulance Service was called on Saturday, July 17 at 10.42 regarding a medical incident on Croyde Sands, North Devon.

"We sent land ambulance crews, Helimed, a critical care car and Basics Doctor to attend the incident."

The tragic incident came as thousands of Brits headed to beaches and parks to make the most of the hottest day of the year so far.

Ballywatticock, in County Down, Northern Ireland, reached 31.2C while temperatures of 30.3C were recorded in Coton In The Elms, Derbyshire - with temperatures potentially rising further this afternoon.

Ross Macleod from RNLI Poole Bay in Dorset told LBC people should be careful in the water if they're heading to the beach.

"Try and find a lifeguarded beach. The RNLI runs around 245 beaches across the UK so there are beaches all over the country, plenty to choose from.

"When you're there at these beaches we'd encourage you to swim between the red and yellow flags, and that way you know you've got a trained professional on hand."