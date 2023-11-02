Diamond Rolex and Cartier bands ‘key’ to finding missing father Justin Henry, say police

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Justin Henry are appealing for information. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Guy Stewart

Murder detectives investigating the disappearance of Justin Henry, from Croydon, have released images of diamond jewellery as they widen their public appeal.

The 34-year-old was last seen at a McDonald’s drive-thru on London Road in Croydon, on October 15.

Justin’s mum, Helen Henry, has told LBC his disappearance is breaking her, and she believes “someone out there” knows where her son is.

Two men have been charged with murder since Justin went missing, a 29-year-old and a 28-year-old, but his mum hopes he’s still alive.

Helen added: “Every day I pray Justin will walk through the front door and say mum I’m ok.

“I need the closure. I need to know what happened to my son and if he’s alive or dead.

“I see him every day, he’s such a big part of my life and this is totally out of character for him.”

Detectives at the Metropolitan Police are appealing for information about the diamond jewellery Justin was wearing the day he disappeared, because it could help find him.

His diamond Rolex watch has been described as “very distinctive”, with Arabic numbers on the dial.

Cartier bracelets and a diamond ring are also included in the items Scotland Yard is treating as key bits of evidence.

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Webb told LBC any detail on these belongings could help the Met narrow their investigation.

He said: “You’ve heard the anguish this is causing Justin’s family. We need to be able to give them answers.

“People may have information, something they think is small, but that could be the missing piece of this puzzle.”

DCI Webb said the activity on Waddon New Road in Croydon is another key line of enquiry in this investigation.

He said: “We know that at 9.50pm on Sunday October 15 he was at McDonalds, shortly after that his vehicle made its way to Waddon New Road in Croydon.

“Within two and a half hours it ended up at Kingswood Estate near Crystal Palace.

“I believe something happened to Justin in that period.

“There’s also been activity at Waddon New Road up until October 20, with vehicles and people moving. That for me is key.”

Two men charged in connection with the disappearance of Justin are due to appear at the Old Bailey on January 15.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or on X, formerly Twitter, on @MetCC quoting Operation Ashgulf or CAD 5224/21Oct, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.