International manhunt for partner of murdered Michele Faiers after British grandmother killed in her Italian dream home

2 November 2023, 14:14

Michele Faiers, 66, was discovered lying on her first-floor bedroom in a pool of blood. Police are now hunting her partner Michael Whitbread, 74
Michele Faiers, 66, was discovered lying on her first-floor bedroom in a pool of blood. Police are now hunting her partner Michael Whitbread, 74. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

An international manhunt has begun for the partner of a British grandmother who was found stabbed to death at her home in Italy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The body of Michele Faiers, 66, was found at the house she shared with Michael Whitbread, 74. She had been stabbed seven times in the back and was found lying in a pool of blood at the property in Verratti in Abruzzo, central Italy.

Whitbread has been identified by Italian police as the prime suspect. They believe he may have left the country by car.

The couple had been living in the expat community there for four years and have been described by neighbours as being ‘very private’.

Michele was found dead by friend Petrina Keay who travelled from another nearby community after calling her on Wednesday morning and receiving no response.

Read more: Pro-Palestine activists smear weapons firm HQ with red paint in protest as Jewish prayers ‘broken up’ at St Pancras

Read more: Storm Ciaran batters Britain: Major incident declared and schools shut while 7,000 homes lose power as roofs blown off

Police have issued an ‘all ports’ alert for Mr Whitbread who is believed to have driven away in the couple’s white Jeep Compass.

A source close to the investigation told The Times Whitbread appeared to have headed straight for the border.

“The suspect likely has a four-day head start on us, but he didn’t take a plane. He is not foolish.”

The body was found under a sheet in the couple’s bedroom. Asked if this showed the killer felt remorse, the source said: “Remorse is when you hand yourself in. That has not happened.”

No weapon has been found, but forensics investigators have been checking all knives in the house.

The Foreign Office has confirmed that they were supporting the family of a British woman who had died in Italy, and that they were in touch with local authorities.

