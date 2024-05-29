Diane Abbott barred by Labour from standing for the party at the general election

Diane Abbott has said she has been blocked from standing as an MP at the election. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Diane Abbott has said she is "banned" from standing as a Labour candidate in July's General Election.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The long-standing MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington had the Labour whip restored on Tuesday, months after an investigation into her comments on racism had concluded.

But she has now said: "Although the whip has been restored, I am banned from standing as a Labour candidate."

She went on to confirm her statement writing online: "Naturally I am delighted to have the Labour Whip restored and to be a member of the PLP.

"Thank you to all those who supported me along the way. I will be campaigning for a Labour victory. But I am very dismayed that numerous reports suggest I have been barred as a candidate."

Naturally I am delighted to have the Labour Whip restored and to be a member of the PLP.

Thank you to all those who supported me along the way.

I will be campaigning for a Labour victory.

But I am very dismayed that numerous reports suggest I have been barred as a candidate. pic.twitter.com/OKdyLLOmvE — Diane Abbott MP (@HackneyAbbott) May 29, 2024

Labour sources told The Telegraph that senior figures in the party are trying to reach a “soft landing” for the MP whereby she can “go with grace”.

Read more: ‘Cutting NHS waiting lists is our priority’: Starmer unveils ‘first steps’ for Government if elected into Downing Street

Read more: Iain Dale to step down from LBC to put himself forward to be selected as a candidate for MP in the General Election

Sir Keir has come under pressure over Diane Abbott's candidacy, after it emerged she had the Labour whip restored on Tuesday following its withdrawal in April last year over comments she made about racism.

The Labour leader continued to refuse to say whether the veteran MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington would be allowed to stand under his party's banner on July 4.

He faced renewed questions after it was reported an internal investigation into Ms Abbott was completed five months ago, but insisted the matter would be resolved by Labour's National Executive Committee "in due course".

Lib Dem Helen Morgan told LBC News: “That's a matter for the Labour party, Diane Abbott is obviously a trailblazer, she was the first black woman MP and that's remarkable, but she's also made some really offensive comments, so I think it's a difficult situation but it's one for the Labour party to resolve."