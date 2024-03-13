Diane Abbott reports Tory donor Frank Hester to police over comments saying MP 'should be shot'

13 March 2024, 20:59

Diane Abbott reports Tory donor Frank Hester to police over comments saying MP 'should be shot'
Diane Abbott reports Tory donor Frank Hester to police over comments saying MP 'should be shot'. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Diane Abbott has reported Conservative donor Frank Hester to the police over alleged comments saying she 'should be shot'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former shadow home secretary filed the complaint with the Met Police's special parliamentary liaison and investigations team, first reported by The Independent.

The complaint regards 2019 comments made Mr Hester - the Conservative Party's biggest donor who has given the party £10 million - where he allegedly said that Ms Abbott makes you "want to hate all black women", The Guardian reported.

Mr Hester also allegedly said Ms Abbott "should be shot".

It comes after Speaker Lindsay Hoyle faced a fierce backlash after not picking Ms Abbott to speak at PMQs following the alleged 'racist' comments made by Mr Hester.

Diane Abbott is seen in Westminster, January 8
Diane Abbott is seen in Westminster, January 8. Picture: Alamy

Natasha Clark explains why Diane Abbott was rejected at PMQs

Read More: Tory donor's comments about Diane Abbott were ‘racist and wrong’, Rishi Sunak says

Read More: Tories' biggest donor accused of saying Diane Abbott 'makes you want to hate all black women' and 'needs to be shot'

Throughout PMQs Ms Abbott appeared to stand up to signify her intention to question Prime Minister Rishi Sunak but was never called upon by the Speaker.

Ms Abbott hit out at Mr Hoyle following PMQs. "I don't know whose interests the Speaker thinks he is serving. But it is not the interests of the Commons or democracy," she said in a post on X.

She also confirmed reports that Sir Keir Starmer approached her after PMQs and told her: "Let me know if there’s anything I can do."

She twice asked that he restore the whip and readmit her to the Parliamentary Labour Party.

Ms Abbott had the whip removed in April last year after suggesting that Jewish people, Irish people, and Travellers had never been "subject to racism". She later apologised “unreservedly".

Commenting on the Speaker not calling on Ms Abbott, the SNP's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said: "I cannot fathom why the Speaker of the House of Commons did not allow Diane Abbott to use her own voice on a matter which is intrinsically linked to her as a person.

"It was an absurd decision. Every single Member of Parliament in the Chamber knew that Diane Abbott... was bobbing, that she was ready to ask a question, she had her notes with her.

"We were all just waiting for it to happen and then The Speaker decided that she's not going to have a voice on this issue. And if I may, I think he's lost control of the Chamber.

"Obviously, the disagreement between myself and Lindsay is well known to everyone. But this was this was a stage further today… I think it's beyond even me to offer some sort of commentary as to the decision making that The Speaker gave today because it's so outrageously bad."

Meanwhile, Labour MP Stella Creasy said it was "very wrong" that the first female Black MP Abbott wasn't chosen to speak while her "safety is debated by others".

The Conservatives are under pressure to return money given by donor Frank Hester who's apologised for saying former Labour MP Diane Abbot makes him want to 'hate all black women'
The Conservatives are under pressure to return money given by donor Frank Hester who's apologised for saying former Labour MP Diane Abbot makes him want to 'hate all black women'. Picture: TPP/YouTube

Throughout the half-hour session, Ms Abbott appeared to continually try and catch the Speaker's eye to ask a question after Labour leader Keir Starmer and RIshi Sunak exchanged blows.

Commentators took to X to criticise the Speaker for not selecting her to speak following alleged revelations over Mr Hester's comments.

While Ms Abbot was not on the list to ask a question at PMQs, MPs are still often chosen to speak if they make clear to the Speaker that they have a question for the prime minister.

Ms Abbott is both the first Black woman elected into parliament and the longest-serving Black MP.

Although still a member of the Labour Party, she sits in the House of Commons as an Independent since having her whip suspended in April 2023.

Read More: Kemi Badenoch labels Tory donor's comments ‘racist’ as Marcus Fysh calls on Sunak to ‘stand up for Diane’

Read More: Rishi Sunak insists Tory donor's 'remorse should be accepted' amid racism row as he resists calls to give back £10m

Addressing the Commons at PMQs this afternoon, Mr Sunak insisted Mr Hester's "remorse should be accepted" amid the racism row.

He also resisted calls to give back £10 million that Mr Hester had given the party, but conceded that "the alleged comments were wrong" and "were racist".

He added: "There is no place for racism in Britain, and the government that I lead is living proof of that."

Sir Keir hit out at Mr Sunak, accusing him of being “scared of his party”.

Referencing a recent speech the PM gave on extremism, Sir Keir said he had "posed as some kind of unifier".

But Mr Hester's alleged comments have shown him to be "tongue-tied" and "hoping he can deflect for long enough that we'll all go away".

The Cross Question panel discusses 'institutional racism' in the Tory Party

Mr Sunak hit back saying that he would not "take lectures from somebody who chose to represent an antisemitic terrorist group" and also worked for Jeremy Corbyn who "let antisemitism run rife in this Labour Party".

"He's describing a Labour Party that no longer exists. I'm describing a man who is bankrolling their upcoming general election," Sir Keir said.

It was also revealed earlier that Mr Hester allowed Mr Sunak the use of a helicopter in November, which was valued at £15,000.

When asked if he would be reimbursing him amid the ongoing racism row, Mr Sunak said "No, Mr Speaker."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Paul Chase, Tina Malone's husband, has died aged 42

‘Totally devastated & heartbroken’: Shameless star Tina Malone reveals death of her husband Paul Chase

Concorde on a barge in New York

Record-setting Concorde set to return to museum home after restoration

TikTok logo on a phone

US house passes Bill that would lead to TikTok ban if Chinese owner doesn’t sell

Police have launched an urgent search for the 'partner in crime' of key Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner after identifying the man as a potential new witness

Search underway for Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner’s 'partner in crime' after police surround home

Palestinians queuing for food

Palestinians to be directed to ‘safe islands’ ahead of Rafah offensive – Israel

An officer told the group of tourists to leave after 'ridiculing' a King's Guard.

Furious armed police officer confronts American tourists after 'ridiculing' King's Guard

Anne Kirkpatrick

Rats are eating confiscated marijuana at police headquarters, says chief

Gert Wilders

Wilders: I do not have enough support to become Dutch PM

Former Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations at the Metropolitan Police Neil Basu (R) joins LBC

Tories have ‘rushed’ new extremism definition which could ‘become stick to beat police with’, former Met boss warns

Paul Alexander

Polio sufferer who was in an iron lung for more than 70 years dies

A body recovered near the River Thames in February is believed to be Samaria Ayanle who had been reported missing, police have said

Body found in River Thames in search for missing Samaria Ayanle, police say

The Sunday Telegraph

Foreign state control of British news organisations to be outlawed in bid to ‘block’ UAE takeover of The Telegraph

Salisbury, Massachusetts

Town pays 600,000 dollars for a new beach – and it vanishes in a weekend

Charlie Saywell, 25, of the Royal Engineers, was confirmed dead after his body was pulled from the River Medway in Chatham, Kent, on Tuesday last week

Body of soldier, 25, found in river as police investigate reports he was assaulted by driver after getting into wrong car
Constance Marten has defended her decision to live in a tent with her baby

'Jesus survived in a barn': Runaway aristocrat Constance Marten defends decision to live in tent with newborn baby

Harry and Meghan have broken their silence on the Princess of Wales' Mother's Day picture controversy.

Harry and Meghan break silence on Kate's Mother's Day photo row

Latest News

See more Latest News

Halifax is making a major change to mortgage payments which will affect monthly payments

Halifax to impose 70-year age limit on thousands of older mortgage borrowers

Olivia Munn reveals breast cancer diagnosis

X-Men star Olivia Munn diagnosed with breast cancer and tells of test that saved her life

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori have been seen together

Kim Kardashian seen for the first time with Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori at Vultures listening party
Meghan and Harry's photographer denies faking pregnancy announcement photo amid outcry over doctored Kate image

Meghan and Harry's photographer releases original pregnancy announcement image following 'doctored' photo claims
UFC Hall of Famer Mark (The Hammer) Coleman is fighting for life after rescuing his parents from a fire

Former UFC champion Mark Coleman ‘battling for his life’ in hospital after saving parents from house fire
Kate's controversial Mother's Day picture (l) as insiders say she will be back by Easter

Top US media organisation to review all Kensington Place photos as insiders say Kate will be back by Easter
Russia Election Putin’s Economy

Putin warns Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if threatened

RUSSIA-POLITICS-PUTIN

Russia ready for nuclear war Putin says in chilling threat to the West

Elon Musk

Elon Musk visits Tesla plant near Berlin after suspected arson attack

Soldier looks at pulverised car

Israeli drone strikes car in southern Lebanon, killing Hamas member

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate's Mother's Day family photo (L) sparked controversy. Harry and Meghan (R)

Princess of Wales is 'recovering well and will be back by Easter' despite photo editing storm, royal insiders claim
Kate edited controversial Mother's Day picture (l) to make it 'as good as possible' William and Camilla at the Commonwealth Service

Royals ‘rally around Kate’ as ‘Photogate’ played down by insiders as ‘bump in the road, not an earthquake’
Kate's Mother's Day family photo (l) sparked controversy. Harry and Meghan (r)

‘This isn’t a mistake Meg would make’: Harry and Meghan wade into Kate's Mother's Day photo mess

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit