Clarkson’s Farm update leaves fans buzzing in anticipation for the show’s third season

Diddly Squat farm shared a snap from behind the scenes in a new post. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Clarkson’s Farm fans are thrilled after Diddly Squat Farm shared a snippet of the show’s third season in a new behind-the-scenes post.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Posting to Instagram, Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm shared an action shot from behind the scenes of the show’s third season.

Amid the hotly-anticipated arrival of the show’s third season, the photo left Clarkson’s Farm fans buzzing in suspense.

Captioned “S3”, the snap shows two camera men filming on Clarkson’s farm turf.

Clarkson’s Farm follows the former Top Gear presenter and documents the workings of his Diddly Squat farm, a 1,000-acre operation in the Cotswolds.

Clarkson has been embroiled in rows since the farm’s development, most prominently after he submitted an extension request to build a restaurant and expand the car park on the operation, which were partially rejected.

Despite such disputes, Clarkson and his agricultural advisor Kaleb Cooper have earned recognition at the British Farming Awards for their work - and a loyal fanbase.

Reacting to the snap, fans shared their excitement for the third season, as one wrote: “Fantastic news! Can't wait to see more! There really should be more programmes like this on TV that shine a spotlight on farming.”

Read more: Jeremy Clarkson reveals how problems at 'Diddly Squat' farm left him on the verge of selling up

Read more: Jeremy Clarkson submits plans to extend Diddly Squat Farm with a mobile food vending unit and picnic tables

Another added: “They can do season 30, and I'd still watch every episode.”

While one said: “Best news ever, I mean I can’t enough. It’s like a movie, it’s got laughs, tears, hard times, good times. It’s brilliant!!”

Clarkson, who has previously raised sheep, chickens and cows on his farm, has hinted the third season could see the arrival of even more animals.

Announcing the third season earlier this year, Clarkson said: “I’m genuinely thrilled that we are doing a third season of Clarkson’s Farm.

"I’ve had some great new ideas, all of which have made Charlie, Lisa and Kaleb deeply unhappy."

It comes after Clarkson recently revealed he was on the verge of selling his Diddly Squat farm following bad weather and a crop "disaster".

The new snap has left fans excited for the show's third season. Picture: Alamy

Diddly Squat farm made just £144 in its first year of farming and Clarkson's Farm viewers have seen the presenter's struggles with the council over building rows.

Reflecting on his time as a farmer, he wrote in his Sunday Times column: “My first year of farming I made a profit of £114. That will look like a dream result when I get the figures for this year.”

While a release date for the third season is yet to be announced, fans remain eager for the announcement as filming is due to wrap up this month.

Clarkson previously said: “We actually won’t finish filming it till October. There’s something we are trying which won’t be resolved till then. So it’s a while off yet.”