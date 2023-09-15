Jeremy Clarkson submits plans to extend Diddly Squat Farm with a mobile food vending unit and picnic tables

Jeremy Clarkson submits plans to extend Diddly Squat Farm with a mobile food vending unit and picnic tables. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Jeremy Clarkson has submitted plans to extend his Diddly Squat Farm with a food kiosk and picnic tables amid reports Amazon bosses are planning to renew his series for a fourth season.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former Top Gear host has been at loggerhead with council planners ever since his farm shop and café opened last summer.

Officials claimed it was in breach of the site's location in a Cotswold Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty but the facilities, along with a new parking area, were finally approved on appeal by West Oxfordshire district council.

The move was a rare planning victory for Clarkson.

Now, he is seeking to discharge a planning condition which requires him to submit a site development plan - instead offering planners details about how the site will work.

Jeremy Clarkson. Picture: Alamy

Diddly Squat farm. Picture: Alamy

Read More: ‘If you want to ruin farmers go to the supermarket!’: Jeremy Clarkson hits back at farm critic after making bold joke

Read More: Jeremy Clarkson’s farm appeal decision made as Clarkson’s Farm star achieves partial victory

These include its lambing shed - used to serve food and drink - as well as the number of mobile food vending units or kiosks and 'no more than' 40 picnic tables.

The applicant's agent confirmed the scheme includes one mobile food vending unit adding: "The lambing shed itself will be used to serve food and drinks, store products to be sold, sell products from temporary stalls, consume food and drink purchased on site and accommodate picnic tables for seating for customers, and for agriculture.

"The above uses will be accommodated within the lambing shed variously and from time to time but not necessarily continuously."

The application will be determined by West Oxfordshire District Council at a later date.

Yesterday, it emerged that Clarkson's hit Amazon series Clarkson's Farm is set to be renewed for a fourth season streaming despite earlier suggestions it would be axed following the fall out from the presenter's comments about Meghan Markle.