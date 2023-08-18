‘If you want to ruin farmers go to the supermarket!’: Jeremy Clarkson hits back at farm critic after making bold joke

18 August 2023, 13:07

Jeremy Clarkson hit back at a fan after making a joke.
Jeremy Clarkson hit back at a fan after making a joke. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Jeremy Clarkson has hit back at a fan after they made a bold joke about one of the products sold at his Diddly Squat Farm.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jeremy Clarkson's farm soared to popularity in 2021 after the release of his show ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ - but not without controversy.

The former Top Gear host opened his farm shop, Diddly Squat Farm, in 2020 but soon faced backlash from locals.

Residents complained about the “nightmare” traffic the farm’s popularity brought in, as well as his request from the council for an extension on the site.

But despite overcoming these series of grievances, one fan has lodged a new complaint.

Sharing a snippet of his family holiday on Instagram earlier this week, Clarkson posted a photo of a harbour with four yachts in view.

One fan boldly commented: “Are all 4 yours @jeremyclarkson1?

“I’ve seen the prices for chilli chutney in the farm shop," followed by laughing emojis.”

But Clarkson quickly hit back at the fan, as he replied: “That’s what it costs to make it.

"If you want to ruin farmers, buy it for less in the supermarket."

Clarkson's farm shop opened in 2020.
Clarkson's farm shop opened in 2020. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Graham Linehan breaks down in tears during defiant street performance after being cancelled at Edinburgh Festival

Read more: Crooked House owners fly to Corfu and £20,000 a week villa - and 'plan to address pub controversy on return'

And fans of Clarkson’s farm quickly stepped in to back him up, as one replied: “Doing more for British farming than Countryfile have done in decades!”

Another said: “This is the only acceptable answer!”

“Also tastes infinitely better from your farm shop AND supporting farming. Win win!” one added.

Even the original commenter returned to clarify their original remark was a joke, as they replied: “Of course not dude, that’s why I brought some. I hate supermarkets I was just having a laugh.

“I’m not the kinda person that buys a corsa [sic].”

Fans can expect to see Clarkson return to screens soon, as the third season of his show is set to wrap up filming in October.

