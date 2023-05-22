Disabled woman forced to sleep in Travelodge dining area after the room she booked was 'out of order'

22 May 2023, 09:41

Kat Watkins was forced to sleep in the dining area
Kat Watkins was forced to sleep in the dining area. Picture: Disability Wales/Twitter

By Kit Heren

A disabled woman resorted to sleeping in the dining room of a hotel because the accessible room she had booked and paid for was "out of order".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kat Watkins, 36, who has brittle bone disease and sleep apnoea, is suffering from severe back pain because she was unable to sleep in the bed she had reserved at a Travelodge in Hounslow.

The company has since apologised to Ms Watkins, who is the development officer for the UN convention on the rights of persons with disabilities.

Ms Watkins said she had carefully planned her trip from her home in south Wales to a performance at the Royal Albert Hotel in Kensington, west London on April 26.

She had booked a twin accessible room in the Hounslow hotel with her personal assistant, who would come with her to the performance.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

But on arrival at the hotel that afternoon she was told that the room was "out of order", she told the Guardian.

Ms Watkins was offered two alternatives: either sleep in a 'family room' in the same hotel, where her wheelchair would not fit in the bathroom - or go to a different Travelodge in Twickenham which had an accessible room available.

She accepted the 'family room' with reluctance, and went off to the concert.

Read more: Disabled veteran who pulled himself up to salute the Queen faces homelessness as council can't find him a house

Read more: Double amputee veteran dubbed 'hero' by Prince Harry set to lose blue disabled badge after traffic warden's complaint

But coming back to the Travelodge at 12.30am, she was told that the 'family room' was no longer available.

The receptionist tried to find her a taxi to the Travelodge in Twickenham, but was unable.

Ms Watkins said she wouldn't stay at a Travelodge again
Ms Watkins said she wouldn't stay at a Travelodge again. Picture: Handout

Ms Watkins, who uses a ventilator at night, said she ended up sleeping on the sofa.

She said that her "breathing was becoming more and more shallow.

She added: "The concert I attended was good but I can’t look back on it with fond memories because the experience I had was so traumatic. I have never experienced anything as horrendous as this before. I don’t even know how to say how bad it was. It was off the scale. I’ve been in agony with my back since that night.

"I’ve told Travelodge I won’t be using their hotels again."

Alex Osborne, disability equality officer at Disability Wales, said: "Kat’s experience was particularly bad, however we have many examples from our members, and my colleagues, of very poor service in hotels."

Ms Osborne said her organisation had often heard about disabled people booking rooms and later finding them unavailable.

She said: "Many still find themselves being put in other non-accessible rooms due to double bookings. This causes a lot of stress to the disabled person, impacting not only their holiday/break but also in many instances causing pain when the disabled person has to stay in a room which is not suitable.

A Travelodge spokesperson said: "We would like to sincerely apologise to Ms Kat Watkins and her PA for their recent experience with us. On this rare occasion we failed to meet our normal high standard of service. We should have informed Ms Watkins ahead of checking-in that her room was out of order and that we had moved her booking to one of our nearby hotels.

"We are very sorry for the inconvenience of this miscommunication and we have refunded the booking in full and offered an e-voucher for a future stay. We hope that we can welcome back Ms Watkins and reinstate her faith in our brand.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rachel Reeves is in Washington DC for a major speech

Rachel Reeves flies in 'luxury' then tries to hide the evidence by photoshopping picture of her ticket

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary have paid tribute to Philip Schofield

This Morning stand-ins Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary address Philip Schofield exit after former host 'axed'

Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian nuclear power plant switches to emergency generators

'Knollsy' was given a standing ovation by the home fans on Sunday

West Ham fan hero 'Knollsy' given standing ovation after he fought off AZ Alkmaar thugs attacking players' families

The Mayor of London made the revelation in his new book Breathe

Sadiq Khan may have suffered 'heart attack' at COP26 in Glasgow and had to be helped off stage

Mel Parry, who took part in the SAS raid on the Iranian Embassy in 1980, has died

One of the last surviving SAS soldiers who stormed Iranian embassy in 1980 dies

Philippines Post Office Fire

Massive fire destroys historic post office in Philippines

ITV Palooza 2022 – London

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary pay tribute to Phillip Schofield on This Morning

Papua New Guinea US Security

US and Papua New Guinea sign security deal

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr has accused Spain of being a racist country

Gary Lineker backs Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr who was given red card after being choked and 'racially abused'

Sir Keir Starmer called for the claims to be investigated 'immediately'

'I had points years ago,' Sir Keir says as he calls for Home Secretary speeding claims to be investigated 'immediately'

Police are hunting for this man

Police hunt thug who left rail worker with fractured skull and brain bleed in unprovoked attack

Priyanka Chopra is friends with Meghan Markle

Outrage after TV show starring Meghan Markle's friend makes 'obscene' sexual joke about Princess of Wales

Some 250 trees are set to be chopped down across the city

St Albans council accused of 'chainsaw massacre' as residents uncover plan to chop down 250 trees

Israel Palestinians

Three Palestinians killed in Israeli army raid in refugee camp

Singapore Prime Minister COVID

Singapore PM self-isolates after testing positive for Covid-19

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police made two arrests after the scenes of chaos in north west London

Youths terrorise motorists and clamber on bus and cars as police make two arrests after chaos in Wembley
Phillip Schofield is said to be 'completely broken' after being axed from This Morning

Phillip Schofield ‘completely broken’ after being axed from This Morning amid feud with Holly Willoughby
LBC has investigated vapes being sold online

Vapes falsely advertised as nicotine-free sold online without age checks, LBC investigation finds
Japan G7 Summit

President Biden and House Speaker to meet in search of budget compromise

Keir Starmer will pledge that a Labour government will get the health service "back on its feet" and bring NHS waiting times back down to safe levels, in a speech on Monday.

Keir Starmer pledges Labour government will bring down suicide rates and NHS waiting times

King Charles wants Prince William and Princess Kate's three children to "grow up as normal as possible" so they avoid making the "same mistakes he made", a royal expert claims.

King Charles 'wants William's children to grow up as normal as possible' to avoid 'making mistakes he made'
SpaceX Crew Launch

Saudi astronauts catch private flight to space station

Greece Elections

Greek prime minister to seek outright majority after huge election lead

Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce battles against Russian forces have been taking place, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine

Zelensky denies Bakhmut occupied by Russian forces

Barking dogs raised the alarm as a fire ripped through a detached house in Essex in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Barking dogs alert owners as blaze rips through house in Essex in early hours

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince of Wales took on a rowing challenge with Royal Navy submariners in a new Mental Health Awareness video.

Prince William joins Royal Navy submariners for rowing challenge in Mental Health Awareness video
Andrew is under pressure to leave the Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew 'will not quit Royal Lodge mansion and believes King Charles won't force him out by turning off the power'
A spokesman for Harry and Meghan said the couple were in a "relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours"

New York police say Harry and Meghan car chase was ‘a bit chaotic’ but not ‘near catastrophic’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller shares tragic NHS story as Labour announces plans to get healthcare 'back on its feet'

Caller shares tragic NHS story as Labour announces plans to get healthcare 'back on its feet'
Rishi Sunak

'It's a terrible idea': Higher education think tank director condemns PM's plans to restrict foreign students
LBC caller defends Suella Braverman

'She was probably frightened': Caller defends Suella Braverman amid speeding scandal

Shadow Health Secretary Liz Kendall is 'appalled' at Suella Braverman's private course request.

Suella Braverman's private speed awareness course request is 'appalling', says Labour MP

Sangita calls for vaping to be made 'socially toxic'

Sangita Myska makes an impassioned plea to make vaping 'socially toxic'

EU law specialist is 'disappointed' by Brexit developments

'Progress has been painfully slow': EU law specialist is 'disappointed' by Brexit developments
Just Stop Oil's Alex de Koning and Andrew Castle had a heated debate.

'That is climate catastrophisation': Just Stop Oil rep and Andrew Castle have a heated debate
James O'Brien hears from caller who works in artificial intelligence

‘It might be up there with the industrial revolution’: James O’Brien discusses the risks attached to the uptake of AI
Rishi Sunak

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's 'tragic' Brexit claims on cheaper sanitary products and beer
Nick Ferrari

'The man pled guilty!': Ex-prison governer blasts Humza Yousaf's silence on predator's gender controversy

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit