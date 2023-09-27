Moment disqualified motorcyclist flips off bike as it explodes in fireball, after crash on residential street

By Kit Heren

This is the shocking moment a disqualified motorcyclist flipped off his bike after crashing into a car, resulting in a huge fireball.

Dashcam footage shows Stavius Gordon, 31, riding down Ditton Lane in Cambridge when he crashed into an Audi that was turning right.

The video, taken at about 6pm on September 9 last year, shows Gordon flipping fully off the motorbike, which skids on and explodes in a ball of flames further down the road.

Gordon, of HMP Peterborough, lost a toe but was otherwise unharmed. The Audi and a nearby private ambulance were damaged in the crash.

He initially denied riding the motorcycle but was caught because of the dashcam footage and statements from other drivers, and was charged with driving without due care and attention.

Gordon flipping off the bike after the crash. Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Gordon pleaded guilty to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence, driving without due care and attention and driving without insurance. He was given a £120 fine and nine points on his licence.

PC Sarah Pride, who investigated, said: “I would like to thank witnesses who came forward and described Gordon’s manner of driving in the moments leading up to the crash.

The bike exploded in a fireball. Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

"Gordon lost a toe as a result of the collision but it was thanks to his helmet that it wasn’t anything more serious.

"He had a provisional licence and will need to reapply."