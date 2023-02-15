Breathtaking footage shows terrifying moment family in car are almost crushed by lorry driver

By Hannah Holland

Newly released footage shows the moment a lorry almost crushes a family in their car before veering off the road.

Dash cam footage shows the moment a lorry driver attempted to overtake another vehicle and almost crushed an on-coming car, before veering off the road.

The driver of a concrete mixer in Cambridgeshire attempted to overtake a slow van just metres before a roundabout. Rather than returning to the correct side of the road, the concrete mixer can be seen driving toward an on-coming car, which was fortunately able to stop.

The footage shows the lorry hurtling towards the stationary car. Picture: https://nextbase.co.uk/

Eventually the lorry can be seen veering onto the grass, avoiding the car by an inch. Footage captured on a Nextbase dash cam reveals the terrifying near-miss.

Police were not called to attend the incident, and there was no injury sustained to either the driver or the passenger, and no damage to the vehicles.

The driver of the recording vehicle shared: "I froze in fear, but my wife and disabled child were screaming in fear and crying. My car is a very low sports car, and we were in no doubt the HGV could drive straight over us."

"We were left at the side of the road with the hazards on, while I tried to control my wife and child who were crying uncontrollably.

He also shared that the incident, which happened in August 2022, "had a huge impact" on his family, leaving them "shaken for weeks afterwards".

"I’m so glad that I did have a dashcam to document the moment, I don’t think anyone would believe how close it actually was!"

Bryn Brooker, Head of Road Safety at Nextbase, said: “Had the driver of the recording vehicle not wisely come to a complete halt, this could have ended in a tragedy for everyone involved.

