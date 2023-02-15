Shocking footage shows moment paramedic knocked out by woman, 25, he was trying to help in park

A woman, 25, has been given a suspended sentence after she knocked out an emergency worker who was trying to help her in a park. Picture: Twitter / South Western Ambulance Service

By Chris Samuel

A woman, 25, has been given a suspended sentence after she knocked out an emergency worker who was trying to help her in a park.

Vanessa Blakely was caught on bodycam lashing out at the paramedic during the incident on March 29 last.

Nick Brown, a paramedic from Wiltshire, was punched, knocked unconscious and left with a broken eye socket after he and student paramedic, Callum, responded to a 999 call to help her.

Blakely pleaded guilty at Swindon Magistrate's Court to grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker from South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT).

She was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years, last week.

Blakely, from Swindon, Wiltshire, was also ordered to pay compensation to the value of £100 and given a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Blakely punched Mr Brown in the head, resulting in him hitting the front of the Rapid Response Vehicle and then the ground, leaving him unconscious.

He was taken to hospital, where it was discovered he had broken eye socket, and Callum was also kicked during the incident and suffered broken ribs.

Nick Brown, SWASFT paramedic, said: "When I woke up on the floor, I couldn’t quite believe what had happened.

"Nobody should be frightened to do their job, especially in a caring profession. Anyone that assaults an emergency worker should be ashamed of themselves.

"Sadly, we are often verbally abused, but thankfully physical abuse is less common, though it still happens. Body-worn cameras go a long way to reduce that risk.

"I hope this shocking footage and successful prosecution sends out a strong message that any assault, physical or verbal, will not be tolerated.

"I’d like to recognise the support I have received from SWASFT, the police and the care I received at the Great Western Hospital in the days following the assault.

"I would also like to praise the actions of Callum. His rapid intervention and calm decision making, despite being injured himself, minimised the harm done.’

Mike Pavey, Crime and Violence Reduction Officer at SWASFT, said: "What happened to Nick and Callum is shocking and completely unacceptable. This was a vicious, unprovoked attack on a crew that was trying to help someone.

"The role of our people is tough – physically, mentally, and emotionally – without the patients we are trying to help to assault us.

"Please help us to help you and treat us with the dignity and respect we deserve.’

During the hearing, Blakely pleaded guilty to assault by beating an emergency worker and inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.