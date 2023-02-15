Moscow 'essentially kidnaps' Ukrainian children as 16,000 youngsters sent to Russia

15 February 2023, 13:59

Ukraine accuses Russia of kidnapping its children
Ukraine accuses Russia of kidnapping its children. Picture: Alamy

By Lucy Bacon

Russia has been accused of "essentially kidnapping" Ukrainian children as official data showed over 16,000 youngsters have been deported since the invasion began.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

According to the National Information Bureau 16,207 Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia, and Ukraine has only returned 128 children to their country – something Nina Horbachova, the Director of the Olena Zelenska Foundation, compares to kidnapping.

Speaking to LBC, Horbachova said: "Russia is essentially kidnapping our children. We have no dialogue with them, and they are not telling us the truth.

"They are destroying everything that our life is based on, they are taking away our children, and they are leaving our children parentless."

Read more: Family pays tribute to British father-of-two who 'died a hero' in Ukraine

Protesters oppose Russia's deportation of children
Protesters oppose Russia's deportation of children. Picture: Alamy

The Foundation, set-up by the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska shortly after the invasion began, has launched a flagship project this month with the aim of providing orphanages in Ukraine with humanitarian aid – supplying everything from wood stoves, laptops, and furniture.

Over 30 orphanages have already benefitted from this aid, which Horbachova says is the "first step" towards the Foundation's main goal – ensuring there are no orphans in Ukraine.

Read more: 'China isn't interested in following me around': Defence secretary Ben Wallace plays down Beijing spy device threat

"We want to give them all the conditions they need," said Horbachova, who is based in Kyiv, the country's capital, which has been subject to bombardment from Russia in recent weeks.

February marks one year since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the Olena Zelenska Foundation believes now is more important than ever for international support.

War torn Ukraine has accused Russia of kidnapping children
War torn Ukraine has accused Russia of kidnapping children. Picture: Alamy

The foundation's other projects include rebuilding hospitals, providing laptops for Ukrainians in war-torn areas, and providing hearing aids for civilians whose hearing has been impacted by the sounds of shelling.

Horbachova said: "We invite everyone to join our projects. This is not just about restoring houses or infrastructure. It's about restoring people's lives.

"If we can restore people's lives, we can restore the country as well."

To find out more, visit www.zelenskafoundation.org

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A woman, 25, has been given a suspended sentence after she knocked out an emergency worker who was trying to help her in a park.

Shocking footage shows moment paramedic knocked out by woman, 25, he was trying to help in park

Nicola Bulley has been missing for nearly three weeks

Dodgy fishermen, abandoned house and shabby red van: Police bust eight conspiracy theories about Nicola Bulley

cover

Further strike action is 'inevitable', teaching unions warn after pay talks end in stalemate

Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan donates 10m dollars to Make-A-Wish for 60th birthday

Silvio Berlusconi

Berlusconi acquitted in trial tied to ‘bunga bunga’ parties

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg opens the North Atlantic Council round table meeting of Nato defence ministers at Nato headquarters in Brussels

Nato chief eyes bigger defence budgets and hard spending target

A former mayor mayor of Dover has branded a man convicted of having sex with his horse, "sick" and says he "deserves to be castrated".

'Sick' man, 34, pleads guilty to bestiality after being caught having sex with former Dover mayor's horse

Joe Westerman has been kicked out of his home by his wife

Joe Westerman's wife vows 'marriage is over for good' after video of him performing sex act 'on friend's partner' in alley
Prince Harry hasn't spoken to his family since the release of his memoir Spare in January

Harry and Meghan will attend King Charles' coronation if royals grant 'one major condition'

Nicola Sturgeon will leave office as the longest-serving and first female First Minister.

A Rowling trans row, two referendums and still no independence : Nicola Sturgeon’s time in frontline politics

A house damaged by Russian shelling in the city centre of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine

Russian forces claim some progress in eastern Ukraine

Elon Musk talks virtually to Mohammad Al Gergawi, UAE minister of cabinet affairs, during the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Musk hopes to have Twitter chief executive towards end of year

Nicola Sturgeon has resigned as First Minister of Scotland

Read in full: Nicola Sturgeon's shock resignation speech

The remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it

China to take measures against US entities over balloon incident

Detectives provided a major update into the case of missing Nicola Bulley

Nicola Bulley was 'high-risk' as police reveal 'amateur detectives' have 'significantly distracted' the search

Tyla Wanstall shared his shock and finding his mother and sister dead

Son's shock at finding mum and sister dead in his burger van that they were decorating for a birthday surprise

Latest News

See more Latest News

Shoichiro Toyoda

Toyota founder’s son, who led global growth, dies aged 97

One of the 12 boys who was rescued from a Thai cave in 2018 has died after sustaining a head injury in the UK.

Boy who was rescued from Thai cave dies in UK from head injury

In this image released by the New Zealand Defence Force on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, people stand on a rooftop of a home waiting to be winched to safety by helicopter in the Esk Valley, near Napier, N

New Zealand fears more fatalities after cyclone kills four

Nicola Sturgeon will leave office as the longest-serving and first female First Minister.

'In my head and my heart I know it's time to go': Sturgeon quits as First Minister of Scotland in shock resignation
The pilot was surrounded and his plane was burned

Alarming photos show downed Kiwi pilot captured by armed rebels in remote Pacific region, after they set fire to his plane
Tributes to British man Jonathan Shenkin who 'died a hero' in Ukraine

Family pays tribute to British father-of-two who 'died a hero' in Ukraine

Sir Keir Starmer has stopped Mr Corbyn from standing for Labour

Jeremy Corbyn banned from standing as Labour candidate at the next election, Keir Starmer announces
Ben Wallace played down the threat of Chinese spies hacking CCTV cameras

'China isn't interested in following me around': Defence secretary Ben Wallace plays down Beijing spy device threat
An underwater remote vehicle examines an open window of the Titanic 12,500ft below the surface of the ocean, 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, in 1986

Rare video of 1986 dive through Titanic wreckage being released

Inflation dropped slightly in January

Inflation drops slightly for third month in a row but remains in the double digits

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy reacts to Nicola Sturgeon resignation speech

David Lammy praises Nicola Sturgeon's resignation speech

'No, you can't handle truth!': Nick Ferrari jokingly clashes with caller

'No, you can't handle truth!': Nick Ferrari jokingly clashes with caller

Queen Consort and Nick Ferrari

Queen Consort 'ridiculous' for cutting Koh-i-Noor out of King's Coronation, caller says

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman's asylum seeker rhetoric

'No wonder' Lord Sugar wants people in the office, says caller who favours hybid working

There's 'no wonder' Lord Sugar wants people in the office, says caller in passionate message after WFH backlash
There's so much anger out there about the ULEZ scheme, says Nick Ferrari

There's so much anger out there about the ULEZ scheme, says Nick Ferrari

The former RAF boss was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Ex-RAF Chief say Brits shouldn't 'get their knickers in a twist' over Chinese spy balloons just yet
Shelagh Fogarty

'Maybe it's because men were better' says caller after Harry Styles dedicated award to females in all-male category
The govt has 'eroded' the NHS: Caller with incurable cancer supports nurse strikes '100 per cent'

The govt has 'eroded' the NHS: Caller with incurable cancer supports nurse strikes '100 per cent'
'What are they of?!': Nick Ferrari blasts govt spending on art photos when Rishi Sunak was Chancellor

'What are they of?!': Nick Ferrari blasts govt spending on art photos when Rishi Sunak was Chancellor

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit