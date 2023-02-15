Family pays tribute to British father-of-two who 'died a hero' in Ukraine

15 February 2023, 09:37 | Updated: 15 February 2023, 09:38

Tributes to British man Jonathan Shenkin who 'died a hero' in Ukraine
Tributes to British man Jonathan Shenkin who 'died a hero' in Ukraine. Picture: social media

By StephenRigley

A British man killed in Ukraine has been named by family and friends as Jonathan Shenkin, from Glasgow.

A family tribute on social media said Mr Shenkin, 45, from Glasgow "died as a hero in an act of bravery as a paramedic".

He is one of eight British men known to have died in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began last year. Many volunteer fighters and aid workers have travelled to the country from the UK.

The Foreign Office said it was supporting the man's family.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Shenkin's family said he died in Ukraine in December.

"On enlisting in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he made the ultimate sacrifice to defend values we all believe in," they added.

"He is survived by his son and daughter, to whom he was devoted."

Jonathan Shenkin who died in Ukraine
Jonathan Shenkin who died in Ukraine. Picture: social media

Read More: 'China isn't interested in following me around': Defence secretary Ben Wallace plays down Beijing spy device threat

Read More: West risks running out of ammunition as Putin prepares for 'more war', warns NATO chief

Mr Shenkin was born and raised in Glasgow and had lived in London and Malta before joining the Israeli army.

He ran his own security business and worked in Iraq, Afghanistan, Oman, Somalia, Angola, Philippines and South Korea.

The Foreign Office advises against all travel to Ukraine amid the ongoing invasion, saying there is a "real risk to life".

Any British nationals still in Ukraine should leave immediately if it is safe to do so, it said.

Numerous Brits have travelled to Ukraine since the war began in February last year, with some taking part in fighting against Russian forces and others engaging in volunteering and aid work.

In January, British nationals Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry were killed in eastern Ukraine while attempting a 'humanitarian evacuation' after going missing near the town of Soledar in Donetsk.


More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A house damaged by Russian shelling in the city centre of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine

Russian forces claim some progress in eastern Ukraine

Nicola Sturgeon will leave office as the longest-serving and first female First Minister.

A Rowling trans row, two referendums and still no independence : Nicola Sturgeon’s time in frontline politics

Elon Musk talks virtually to Mohammad Al Gergawi, UAE minister of cabinet affairs, during the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Musk hopes to have Twitter chief executive towards end of year

Nicola Sturgeon has resigned as First Minister of Scotland

Read in full: Nicola Sturgeon's shock resignation speech

The remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it

China to take measures against US entities over balloon incident

Detectives provided a major update into the case of missing Nicola Bulley

'TikTok amateur detectives' have 'significantly distracted' the search efforts for missing mum Nicola Bulley, police say

Tyla Wanstall shared his shock and finding his mother and sister dead

Son's shock at finding mum and sister dead in his burger van that they were decorating for a birthday surprise

Shoichiro Toyoda

Toyota founder’s son, who led global growth, dies aged 97

One of the 12 boys who was rescued from a Thai cave in 2018 has died after sustaining a head injury in the UK.

Boy who was rescued from Thai cave dies in UK from head injury

In this image released by the New Zealand Defence Force on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, people stand on a rooftop of a home waiting to be winched to safety by helicopter in the Esk Valley, near Napier, N

New Zealand fears more fatalities after cyclone kills four

Nicola Sturgeon has quit

'In my head and my heart I know it's time to go': Sturgeon quits as First Minister of Scotland in shock resignation

The pilot was surrounded and his plane was burned

Alarming photos show downed Kiwi pilot captured by armed rebels in remote Pacific region, after they set fire to his plane
Sir Keir Starmer has stopped Mr Corbyn from standing for Labour

Jeremy Corbyn banned from standing as Labour candidate at the next election, Keir Starmer announces

Ben Wallace played down the threat of Chinese spies hacking CCTV cameras

'China isn't interested in following me around': Defence secretary Ben Wallace plays down Beijing spy device threat

An underwater remote vehicle examines an open window of the Titanic 12,500ft below the surface of the ocean, 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, in 1986

Rare video of 1986 dive through Titanic wreckage being released

Inflation dropped slightly in January

Inflation drops slightly for third month in a row but remains in the double digits

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brianna Ghey was found dead on Saturday

Two teenagers remanded in custody after being charged with murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey
Teddi and older sister Nala

Toddler is first UK patient to have revolutionary drug for fatal condition, but it's too late for her sister, 3, with same disorder
Maria Pearson has served 35 years in prison

UK's longest-serving female prisoner, who stabbed ex-husband's girlfriend to death in jealous attack, could finally be freed
Harold Shipman murdered more than 200 patients

Life insurance advert featuring joke about mass murdering doctor Harold Shipman banned

Ahead of the meeting, Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said defence ministers would work to strengthen the alliance's deterrence and defence

West risks running out of ammunition as Putin prepares for 'more war', warns NATO chief

The searching for missing mum Nicola Bulley continues

'Stained' glove found in hunt for missing Nicola Bulley yards from where she vanished

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University (Al Goldis/AP)

Police seek motive of gunman who killed three at Michigan State University

China Balloon

Latest downed objects could well be ‘benign’, US says

Drug dealer who mocked police is jailed for two years

Drug dealer who taunted police on Facebook while on the run is jailed for two years

Pharrell Williams (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Pharrell Williams named new Louis Vuitton menswear creative director

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Queen Consort and Nick Ferrari

Queen Consort 'ridiculous' for cutting Koh-i-Noor out of King's Coronation, caller says

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman's asylum seeker rhetoric

'No wonder' Lord Sugar wants people in the office, says caller who favours hybid working

There's 'no wonder' Lord Sugar wants people in the office, says caller in passionate message after WFH backlash
There's so much anger out there about the ULEZ scheme, says Nick Ferrari

There's so much anger out there about the ULEZ scheme, says Nick Ferrari

The former RAF boss was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Ex-RAF Chief say Brits shouldn't 'get their knickers in a twist' over Chinese spy balloons just yet
Shelagh Fogarty

'Maybe it's because men were better' says caller after Harry Styles dedicated award to females in all-male category
The govt has 'eroded' the NHS: Caller with incurable cancer supports nurse strikes '100 per cent'

The govt has 'eroded' the NHS: Caller with incurable cancer supports nurse strikes '100 per cent'
'What are they of?!': Nick Ferrari blasts govt spending on art photos when Rishi Sunak was Chancellor

'What are they of?!': Nick Ferrari blasts govt spending on art photos when Rishi Sunak was Chancellor
Sangita Myska calls out Suella Braverman

'Where are you Miss Law and Order?': Sangita Myska calls out Suella Braverman for lack of response to Merseyside riots
Care4Calais founder 'horrified' by scenes outside Merseyside hotel

Care4Calais founder 'deeply shocked and horrified' by scenes outside Merseyside hotel housing asylum seekers

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit