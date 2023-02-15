Family pays tribute to British father-of-two who 'died a hero' in Ukraine

Tributes to British man Jonathan Shenkin who 'died a hero' in Ukraine. Picture: social media

By StephenRigley

A British man killed in Ukraine has been named by family and friends as Jonathan Shenkin, from Glasgow.

A family tribute on social media said Mr Shenkin, 45, from Glasgow "died as a hero in an act of bravery as a paramedic".

He is one of eight British men known to have died in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began last year. Many volunteer fighters and aid workers have travelled to the country from the UK.

The Foreign Office said it was supporting the man's family.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Shenkin's family said he died in Ukraine in December.

"On enlisting in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he made the ultimate sacrifice to defend values we all believe in," they added.

"He is survived by his son and daughter, to whom he was devoted."

Jonathan Shenkin who died in Ukraine. Picture: social media

Read More: 'China isn't interested in following me around': Defence secretary Ben Wallace plays down Beijing spy device threat

Read More: West risks running out of ammunition as Putin prepares for 'more war', warns NATO chief

Mr Shenkin was born and raised in Glasgow and had lived in London and Malta before joining the Israeli army.

He ran his own security business and worked in Iraq, Afghanistan, Oman, Somalia, Angola, Philippines and South Korea.

The Foreign Office advises against all travel to Ukraine amid the ongoing invasion, saying there is a "real risk to life".

Any British nationals still in Ukraine should leave immediately if it is safe to do so, it said.

Numerous Brits have travelled to Ukraine since the war began in February last year, with some taking part in fighting against Russian forces and others engaging in volunteering and aid work.

In January, British nationals Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry were killed in eastern Ukraine while attempting a 'humanitarian evacuation' after going missing near the town of Soledar in Donetsk.



