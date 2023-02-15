'China isn't interested in following me around': Defence secretary Ben Wallace plays down Beijing spy device threat

15 February 2023, 08:47 | Updated: 15 February 2023, 08:48

Ben Wallace played down the threat of Chinese spies hacking CCTV cameras
Ben Wallace played down the threat of Chinese spies hacking CCTV cameras. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Kit Heren

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has downplayed the threat of Chinese spies hacking into CCTV and personal devices to spy on him, or other British citizens.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Wallace told LBC's Nick Ferrari on Wednesday that most people were more likely to be hacked by criminals than by states like China, and advised "private citizens" to make sure they have proper cyber security in place.

It comes after a British security watchdog warned that police forces in the UK are "shot through with Chinese surveillance cameras", following a survey.

But Mr Wallace joked: "I'm not sure China is really that interested in following me around Preston North and Wyre," referring to his parliamentary constituency.

He added that Beijing's spies would be interested in the defence programmes that he runs as the secretary of state, pointing out that the government was protecting these "vulnerabilities".

"It's not new that cheap technology is vulnerable, whether it's made in China or anywhere else," he told Nick.

"We can all go into our shops now and buy pretty reasonable, compared to the old days of CCTV, cameras and we all have in our houses the 'internet of things'.

"And if we don't even take the most basic precautions like changing the administrative passwords on them, we can be hacked. You're more likely to be a hacked by a criminal than you are [by] a state.

Asked by Nick if he needed to be concerned about spies tracking his movements in his constituency, or in the south-east London area of Blackheath, the defence secretary said: "No offence to you Nick, or no offence to me... I'm not sure China is really that interested in following me around Preston North and Wyre or you around Blackheath.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace
Defence secretary Ben Wallace. Picture: Getty

"But they are interested obviously in my sensitive networks and my defence programmes and my industry - and that's why we put the focus in our areas on getting rid of certain vulnerabilities like Huawei, which is very important to get out of our network."

"And I think that's the question for everyone when you're buying this equipment.

"Depending on who you are - whether you're a private citizen trying to protect your house, or whether you're a government institution, you should ask yourself what is the balance between the risk you're prepared to take, and who is after your information."

Read more: Chinese balloon sensor recovered from the ocean, US says, with hunt for others ongoing as Beijing denies spy claims

Read more: 'We will do whatever it takes': Rishi Sunak pledges to shoot down spy balloons as US warns of growing threat from China

Fraser Sampson, the Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner, said this week: "It is abundantly clear from this detailed analysis of the survey results that the police estate in the UK is shot through with Chinese surveillance cameras.

"It is also clear that the forces deploying this equipment are generally aware that there are security and ethical concerns about the companies that supply their kit."

He added: "There has been a lot in the news in recent days about how concerned we should be about Chinese spy balloons 60,000 feet up in the sky."I do not understand why we are not at least as concerned about the Chinese cameras six feet above our head in the street and elsewhere."

Mr Wallace said he 'would not hesitate' to protect national security if threatened by a Chinese balloon
Mr Wallace said he 'would not hesitate' to protect national security if threatened by a Chinese balloon. Picture: Getty

It came after the US shot down several Chinese balloons suspected of being spy devices when they flew into its airspace. One of the balloons has already been recovered and officials are examining the structure.

Asked by Nick if he would shoot down a Chinese balloon if it came over the UK, Mr Wallace said: "First and foremost we're going to learn about the technology and the debris that the Americans have collected, and are collecting".

He added that "it's not rare for balloons to be floating up there" with Russian balloons often used to distract air radar at that altitude.

"I think the point is everything's on the table - if we thought it was a threat to our population or indeed our national security, and we thought we could do something about that safely... of course I wouldn't hesitate to take the right decision to protect us."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Jeremy Corbyn will not be allowed to stand for Labour at next election, Keir Starmer says

An underwater remote vehicle examines an open window of the Titanic 12,500ft below the surface of the ocean, 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, in 1986

Rare video of 1986 dive through Titanic wreckage being released

Elon Musk talks virtually to Mohammad Al Gergawi, UAE minister of cabinet affairs, during the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Musk hopes to have Twitter chief executive towards end of year

Inflation dropped slightly in January

Inflation drops slightly for third month in a row but remains in the double digits

Breaking
Brianna Ghey was found dead on Saturday

Two teenagers charged with murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey

In this image released by the New Zealand Defence Force on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, people stand on a rooftop of a home waiting to be winched to safety by helicopter in the Esk Valley, near Napier, N

New Zealand plans final rescues soon after cyclone kills four

Teddi and older sister Nala

Toddler is first UK patient to have revolutionary drug for fatal condition, but it's too late for her sister, 3, with same disorder
Maria Pearson has served 35 years in prison

UK's longest-serving female prisoner, who stabbed ex-husband's girlfriend to death in jealous attack, could finally be freed
Harold Shipman murdered more than 200 patients

Life insurance advert featuring joke about mass murdering doctor Harold Shipman banned

Ahead of the meeting, Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said defence ministers would work to strengthen the alliance's deterrence and defence

West risks running out of ammunition as Putin prepares for 'more war', warns NATO chief

The searching for missing mum Nicola Bulley continues

'Stained' glove found in hunt for missing Nicola Bulley yards from where she vanished

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University (Al Goldis/AP)

Police seek motive of gunman who killed three at Michigan State University

China Balloon

Latest downed objects could well be ‘benign’, US says

Drug dealer who mocked police is jailed for two years

Drug dealer who taunted police on Facebook while on the run is jailed for two years

Pharrell Williams (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Pharrell Williams named new Louis Vuitton menswear creative director

Candlelit vigils are being held for Brianna Grey, who was found stabbed to death in a park on Saturday, with further events in tribute to teenager planned across the country.

Candlelit vigils held for trans teenager Brianna Ghey following fatal park stabbing

Latest News

See more Latest News

People stand by a collapsed building in Adiyaman, southern Turkey (Emrah Gurel/AP)

Rising toll makes quake worst in Turkey’s modern history

Nikki Haley (John Locher/AP)

Nikki Haley challenges Donald Trump for Republicans’ White House nomination

A British national has died in Ukraine, the Foreign Office has confirmed, becoming the eighth to be killed in the war-ravaged country.

British national dies in Ukraine, Foreign Office confirms

Students of Manchester Metropolitan University, Jack Spencer Furmston and Ben Camphor were walking home in Manchester when they saw dog owner, Batu Akyol, struggling to handle his dog lead.

Round of ap-paws: Students unite to rescue dog that fell in Manchester canal

A first convoy of UN aid entered northwest Syria from Turkey via the newly-opened Bab al-Salam crossing on Tuesday, according to spokespeople for the world body.

First UN aid trucks enter quake-hit northwest Syria from Turkey via newly-opened crossing

Pistorius, 36, widely known as 'Blade Runner' due to his blade-like carbon fibre prosthetics, was convicted of culpable homicide in 2015 for the murder of then-girlfriend Steenkamp.

Oscar Pistorius to get 24-hour police protection upon release, as Steenkamp's father calls latest meeting 'traumatising'
Lilt has been removed from UK supermarket shelves and will be rebranded as Fanta Pineapple and Grapefruit from 14 February, said the brand's owner, Coca-Cola.

Lilt axed after almost 50 years on UK shelves as drink is rebranded

The group is facing punishment for a spate of robberies

'Rolex rippers' caught after bungling watch robbers leave phone in car and pose with stolen timepieces
A baby girl who was born under the rubble caused by an earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey (Ghaith Alsayed/AP)

Gunmen storm Syrian hospital caring for baby girl born in earthquake rubble

Officers investigating the fatal stabbing of Brianna Ghey, 16, (left) have been given more time to question two teenage suspects arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Officers investigating fatal stabbing of teenager Brianna Ghey given extra time to question suspects

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman's asylum seeker rhetoric

'No wonder' Lord Sugar wants people in the office, says caller who favours hybid working

There's 'no wonder' Lord Sugar wants people in the office, says caller in passionate message after WFH backlash
There's so much anger out there about the ULEZ scheme, says Nick Ferrari

There's so much anger out there about the ULEZ scheme, says Nick Ferrari

The former RAF boss was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Ex-RAF Chief say Brits shouldn't 'get their knickers in a twist' over Chinese spy balloons just yet
Shelagh Fogarty

'Maybe it's because men were better' says caller after Harry Styles dedicated award to females in all-male category
The govt has 'eroded' the NHS: Caller with incurable cancer supports nurse strikes '100 per cent'

The govt has 'eroded' the NHS: Caller with incurable cancer supports nurse strikes '100 per cent'
'What are they of?!': Nick Ferrari blasts govt spending on art photos when Rishi Sunak was Chancellor

'What are they of?!': Nick Ferrari blasts govt spending on art photos when Rishi Sunak was Chancellor
Sangita Myska calls out Suella Braverman

'Where are you Miss Law and Order?': Sangita Myska calls out Suella Braverman for lack of response to Merseyside riots
Care4Calais founder 'horrified' by scenes outside Merseyside hotel

Care4Calais founder 'deeply shocked and horrified' by scenes outside Merseyside hotel housing asylum seekers
'How many cars do you have?': Andrew Castle caller challenges people on £30K after Lee Anderson remarks

'How many cars do you have?': Andrew Castle caller challenges people on £30K needing foodbanks

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit