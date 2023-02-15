Joe Westerman's wife vows 'marriage is over for good' after video of him performing sex act 'on friend's partner' in alley

Joe Westerman has been kicked out of his home by his wife. Picture: Twitter

By Kieran Kelly

The devastated wife of disgraced rugby player Joe Westerman has vowed their marriage is over for good after the sports star was filmed performing a sex act on another woman in a dark alleyway.

The rugby league ace has since been dumped by his wife and enraged his daughter after performing a sex act with his friend's partner.

Westerman, the 33-year-old Castleford Tigers loose forward, was caught romping in the alleyway in footage shared online.

In the footage, he is caught with his penis out as he performs the sex act on the woman, while a passer-by asks "can I have a go?" as the shocked player looks up.

His wife Lauren, 33, who married Westerman in 2014, was sent the footage before it was posted online and reacted to the footage on Twitter.

Lauren Westerman has said her marriage with Joe is over 'for good'. Picture: Twitter

"Can I make this VERY clear that this is NOT me!!!!!! We have three children, one of whom is almost 15, and she doesn't need to see things like this all over social media!" she wrote on Twitter.

"The marriage is over for good and Joe knows that. There is no way Lauren will ever take him back," one of Lauren's friends said, according to the Mail.

Lauren said: "I just wish it had never happened. My poor children!"

Westerman has been fined by his club and ordered him to carry out community service educating young people about the effects of alcohol.

Rugby player Joe Westerman. Picture: Getty

"I have realised that I need to work on my decision-making around alcohol," he said in a statement.

A source claimed Westerman will not play in his club's first Super League clash of the new season against Hull.

"He's effectively been suspended. The video is horrific," they said.