Rugby ace Joe Westerman kicked out by wife after video of him performing sex act 'on friend's partner' in alley

Joe Westerman has been kicked out of his home by his wife. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Will Taylor

A rugby league ace has been dumped by his wife, infuriated his daughter and "effectively suspended" by his club after performing a sex act in an alleyway with a friend's partner.

Joe Westerman, the 33-year-old Castleford Tigers loose forward, was caught romping in the alleyway in footage shared to Twitter.

The Super League star is caught with his penis out as he performs the sex act on the woman, who is reportedly the partner of a friend.

The passer-by asks "can I have a go?" as the shocked player looks up.

His wife Lauren, 33, who married the twice-capped for England player in 2014, was sent the footage before it was posted online.

She is said to have kicked him out of their West Yorkshire home.

"Can I make this VERY clear that this is NOT me!!!!!! We have three children, one of whom is almost 15, and she doesn't need to see things like this all over social media!" she said on Twitter.

Lauren has kicked Westerman out of their home. Picture: Twitter

The video was taken last weekend.

Castleford have fined him and told him to carry out community service educating young people about alcohol as he apologised.

"I have realised that I need to work on my decision-making around alcohol," he said in a statement.

A source claimed Westerman will not play in his club's first Super League clash of the new season against Hull.

"He's effectively been suspended. The video is horrific," they said.