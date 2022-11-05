Riot police descend on London immigration removal centre as 'armed' detainees cause 'disturbance' during power outage

A disturbance was reported at the facility. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A "disturbance" has been confirmed at an immigration removal centre near Heathrow Airport during a power outage.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A group of detainees armed with "various weaponry" at the west London immigration centre caused the "disturbance" in the early hours of Saturday, the Home Office said.

No one was injured during the incident at Harmondsworth detention centre near Heathrow Airport, but the power was still out just before 9am on Saturday, according to the department.

Metropolitan Police officers attended the incident at 7.45pm on Friday and they are still at the scene, the force said.

A statement read: "There has been a power outage at Harmondsworth immigration removal centre, and work is currently under way to resolve this issue.

"We are aware of a disturbance at the centre and the appropriate authorities have been notified and are on scene.

"The welfare and safety of staff and individuals detained at Harmondsworth is our key priority."

Read more: Suella Braverman 'booed by migrants' after visiting camps in a military helicopter

Read more: Dover migrant centre bomber 'was investigated over child sex offences and threatened to take own life'

Heathrow Immigration Removal Centre comprises two neighbouring detention centres, Harmondsworth and Colnbrook. Picture: Alamy

The Metropolitan Police service and HM Prison Service are at the scene.

A Home Office spokesman added: "A group of detainees left their rooms and went out into the courtyard area armed with various weaponry.

"Territorial Support Police were sent to the scene, and the power is still off."

They added that none of the detainees had left the premises, and they have since been returned to their rooms.

The Met said: "Police officers have been providing support to staff dealing with a disturbance at the Harmondsworth immigration removal centre.

"Met officers attended the location at approximately 19:45hrs on Friday, 4 November.

"Officers remain at the location."