Incredible moment free-diver saved from blacking out 410ft underwater while attempting world record

The incredible moment divers rescue a man who blacked out attempting a world record. Picture: Instagram

By Will Taylor

A free-diver has caught the incredible moment he was saved after blacking out at 410ft below the sea while attempting to break a world record.

Incredible footage shows divers rush to help Miguel Lozano, who passed out while trying to beat the record for deepest dive without an oxygen tank.

He was 6ft short of his target when he blacked out, as assisting divers rushed into action to get him back above the water.

Posting the footage to Instagram, Mr Lozano said: "We usually try to hide accidents in freediving to avoid giving a bad image and bring freediving closer to the general public.

"Black out rarely occurs, but when it happens, as part of our sport and with the appropriate protocols, as you can see in the video (as it would happen in other sports like climbing) I had no consequences.

"Thanks to the @roatanfreediving team who put on an impeccable performance and mentally allowed me to face this world record attempt."

A group of four divers rush to his aid in the footage, holding him as they swim to the surface as one blocks his mouth.

They untie a lanyard attached to a line he had used to help him navigate his dive.

The group manages to get him to the surface in mere seconds, pushing him above the water to a waiting rescue team.

Divers raced to get Mr Lozano above the waves. Picture: Instagram

The post has been liked more than 100,000 times on Instagram, where comments have praised the divers' response.

Marine biologist Caine Delacy said: "Incredible team work, and impressive calm and composure of the rescue team too.

"That was a pretty deep grab and those deep rescuers were probably well into their breath hold to. Then to charge to the surface with extra weight is incredible. Glad you're ok and amazing to see this play out so well like it was routine!!"

Diving instructor and athlete Carolina Schrappe said: "Thank you for sharing this BO rescue! We need to have the best safety team... ALWAYS!"