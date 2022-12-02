Brits warned of Christmas travel chaos as highway workers strike in action that 'threatens to bring roads to standstill'

Brits face Christmas travel havoc this winter. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Brits are facing Christmas travel chaos after road workers announced they are heading on strike – joining already-confirmed rail walk-outs in late December.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

National Highways employees will take part in staggered strikes between December 16 and January 7, the PCS union has confirmed.

It said the action "risks bringing the road network to a standstill".

Staff run and maintain the motorways and major roads throughout England.

They will walk out around the same time rail workers strike in the run up to Christmas.

"We know our members' action could inconvenience travellers who plan to visit their relatives over the festive period, but our members have been placed in this situation by a government that won't listen to its own workforce," PCS general secretary Mark Sewotka said.

Read more: Christmas chaos: Brits set to suffer strikes every day in festive build up throughout December

"With the serious cost-of-living crisis they deserve to be paid properly for the important work they do, keeping our roads running safe and free.

"The government is in the driving seat here – it's in a position to stop these strikes by putting money on the table."

It has demanded a 10% pay rise, "pension justice", job security and no cuts to redundancy terms.

The union noted it will coincide with RMT strikes.

Rail workers are due to strike on December 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17 and January 3, 4, 6 and 7 - just as Brits will be looking to get around the country to see friends and relatives.

Read more: Christmas getaway chaos: When are train strikes in December and January and what rail networks are affected?

International travel will also be hit by action over the festive period, with hundreds of ground staff at Heathrow walking out for three days from early on December 16.

Security workers at Eurostar will also go on strike on December 16, 18, 22 and 23.