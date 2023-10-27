Divers join hunt for suspected Maine gunman who killed 18 as they extend search to river

27 October 2023, 18:11 | Updated: 27 October 2023, 18:14

Divers are to join the search for suspected gunman Robert Card.
Divers are to join the search for suspected gunman Robert Card. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Divers are to join the hunt for suspected gunman Robert Card after a vehicle was found at a boat ramp near a river in Lisbon.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police launched a huge manhunt for Robert Card, 40, after he was identified as the suspected gunman behind the attacks in the small town of Lewiston.

A vehicle connected to the shooting suspect was found at a boat ramp near the Androscoggin River in Lisbon, Maine it was said on Friday.

Press maps showed that the suspect’s car was found in Pejepscot boat landing, according to Maine's Commissioner of Public Safety Mike Sauschuck.

"We will be checking for evidence... checking for potential bodies," he said at a press conference on Friday.

"I'm not telling you we think the suspect is in the water," he added.

Mr Sauschuck added that the search of the river will also include increased searches of the surrounding area, including an aerial search by helicopters.

Read more: Maine gunman who killed 18 'still at large and could be planning another attack', as police raid family home

Read more: ‘It feels so surreal’: Maine massacre victims named as families pay tribute to loved ones killed in gunman's rampage

Robert Card, a US Army reservist, was identified as the suspected gunman.
Robert Card, a US Army reservist, was identified as the suspected gunman. Picture: Alamy

A shelter-in-place order remains in effect in four nearby cities as the suspect, confirmed to be a US Army reservist, has been described as “armed and dangerous”.

No clear date has been set for when the lockdown will end.

Mr Sauschuck said they are still “days away” from completing investigations after the police received 530 tips overnight from the public.

"We are continuing to check those things off the list as we go,” he said.

“I would expect that we're still days away from completing those particular investigations, those particular crime scenes.”

Asked if they were concerned the trail was growing cold, Police Chief David St. Pierre said: "Every minute that this goes on we're more and more concerned."

It comes after officers and FBI agents raided a house belonging to the Card family on Thursday night, but did not find him there.

Suspected gunman Robert Card remains at large.
Suspected gunman Robert Card remains at large. Picture: Alamy
Robert Card remains at large.
Robert Card remains at large. Picture: Alamy

Card “could still be in the area" or have moved anywhere in the country, a mass shooting response expert said - and he could be planning another attack.

"He could still be in that area, planning to have a shootout with police, planning to commit suicide, planning to commit another attack. Or, you know what, he could be in Texas right now. We have no idea,” former police officer Marko Galbreath said.

Card is suspected of carrying out the shootings at Schemengees Bar and Grille Restaurant and bowling alley Just-In-Time Recreation on Wednesday night at just after 7pm local time.

Seven people were killed at Just-In-Time Recreation, with eight dying at Schemengees Bar and Grille. Three people died after being taken to hospital.

Card should not be approached "under any circumstances", Maine Governor Janet Mills said. He faces eight counts of murder.

Law enforcement officers raided homes belonging to Card's father and brother in Bowdoin, a town about 30 minutes' drive from Lewiston. Card is thought to live very close to his family. Officers are not thought to have found him there.

Card is thought to have suffered some kind of mental health episode earlier this year, having started hearing voices and threatened to shoot up a military base. He spent two weeks in a mental health treatment facility this summer.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Armita Gravand

Iranian teenager who was left 'brain dead' after 'assault' by morality officers 'for not wearing hijab on metro' dies

Police search for shooter

Maine searches for answers a day after mass shooting suspect found dead

Bangladesh Nationalist Party supporters

Police and opposition party supporters clash in Bangladesh violence

An Israeli mobile artillery unit is seen in a position near the Israel-Gaza border

‘Ground shook in Gaza’ as Israel steps up operations against Hamas

Colin Ingram-Moore is Captain Tom's son-in-law

Captain Tom Moore's son-in-law's companies 'go bust owing £3.7 million in taxes and to small businesses'

Ambulances parked at the coal mine in Karaganda where 32 workers died

Coal mine operator to be nationalised after fire leaves 32 workers dead

Palestine supporters protesting again in central London

Palestine supporters call for 'intifada' in huge march in central London attended by tens of thousands

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip

Israeli ground operation in Gaza being expanded, military says

Bristol Airport has since reopened

Bristol Airport closes after car crash causes travel chaos, with one person fighting for their life and three arrested

Residents walk by flowers laid outside a residential building where the late Chinese Premier Li Keqiang spent his childhood

Mourners leave tributes for former Chinese premier Li Keqiang

Families of hostages like Haim Peri and Oded Lifschitz have voiced their concern about the bombing

'The most terrible of nights': Families of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas voice fear amid IDF bombardment of Gaza

Sean Bell said it would be very hard for the IDF to wipe out Hamas entirely

'Impossible to wipe out Hamas completely,' former top RAF officer says, with Israel invasion of Gaza to be 'phased'

Ramandeep Kaur Mann and Sukhjit Singh

'I've been framed': British mum facing hanging for murdering husband with drugged biryani speaks out from squalid jail

James Blunt and Carrie Fisher were close friends

James Blunt says Carrie Fisher's daughter blames him for Star Wars legend's death after he took drugs with her

A CCTV image shows women pulling Armita Geravand from the Metro train car

Girl, 16, injured in Tehran Metro while not wearing head scarf dies in hospital

Bobby Charlton

Teenage boy charged after Manchester City fans mock death of Sir Bobby Charlton

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel has warned Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza

'Window is closing to evacuate northern Gaza', Israel tells Palestinians, as it warns of 'impending intense hostilities'
Police are hunting for Robert Card

Maine mass shooting suspect found dead after huge manhunt involving hundreds of officers

Maine Shooting

Maine mass killing suspect found dead two days after shooting

Israel Palestinians

Gaza communications cut off as Israel ‘expands’ ground operations

Joe Biden

US and China reach agreement for talks between presidents

Maine Shooting

Maine mass killing suspect found dead says law enforcement official

Obit Richard Moll

Richard Moll, who found fame as a bailiff in US sitcom Night Court, dies aged 80

The victims were named on Friday.

All 18 victims of Maine mass shooting named as police lift lockdown orders

Maine Shooting

Maine police searching for gunman check possible suicide note

United Nations General Assembly

UN General Assembly calls for `humanitarian truce’ in Gaza

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Steve Coogan has said that royal fans are 'flag waving... idiots'

Steve Coogan says most royal fans are 'flag-waving idiots' as he denounces 'problematic' Windsors
The royal pair appeared on the show for a second time this year.

Harry and Meghan mocked as ‘work-shy grifters’ who make $250,000 Instagram posts in Family Guy savage takedown
Meghan Markle is believed to be writing a memoir that could contain more explosive details about the royals

Meghan 'writing bombshell memoir' that could ruin ties with William and Kate so badly they may never speak again

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

Carol Vorderman shocked about UK Poverty

'One million children are living in destitution': Carol Vorderman struggles to comprehend stark wealth inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari

Grieving student criticises Israeli government for not taking 'bolder steps' toward a two-state solution
Angela Rayner

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner emphasises plan to abolish no-fault eviction notices if Party comes to power
Wes Streeting on dentistry

Wes Streeting invites the government to steal Labour's policy to solve 'dickensian' NHS dentist crisis
Sangita questions IDF spokesperson on Israel's siege of Gaza.

Israel is under 'no obligation' to supply Gaza, IDF spokesperson tells Sangita Myska

Andrew Caste forecasts "landslide" election

Andrew Castle forecasts 'landslide' general election, as he reacts to Tories' latest by-election defeat
James O'Brien

'I think they're the loneliest voters in Britain', James O'Brien claims after Tories' double by-election defeat

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit