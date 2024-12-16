DJ Fat Tony left with ‘horrific’ facial injuries after gig attack as Davina McCall lends star her support

Picture: Instagram

By Danielle de Wolfe

British DJ Fat Tony has been left with "horrific" facial injuries after being "knocked out and taken to hospital" by a fellow DJ at his recent show, the star has claimed.

The 57-year-old artist, whose real name is Tony Marnach, took to social media to share the news, boasting a black eye and swollen face during the short video.

Sharing the incident with fans on Instagram on Sunday, the post, which began with the phrase "LOVE ALWAYS WINS X", saw the star explain: "As you can see from the swelling to my face, it's not good".

According to the update, the incident took place following a performance at the Lido Leisure Centre in Margate, where he was set upon just after 1am on Saturday, December 14.

"I can't really go into details but I was attacked last night at a gig," the DJ explained in a post about the attack.

"I'm gutted people choose violence, especially when what we do is meant to come from a place of love."

He added that he would sadly have to cancel two upcoming performances on medical grounds.

The video was accompanied by the caption: "I am devastated to announce that due to unforeseen circumstances I have no choice but to cancel tonight’s event at @number90bar @no90_events. I’m under doctors orders I need to rest and get better. I will be ok and I’m on the mend - but for now I need to take the doctors’ advice.

"I know some of you have had this night out in your diaries for a long time and this is last minute - I really am so sorry. I will make it up to you all in the new year. Happy Christmas everyone, take care of yourselves. ❤️

"We will be rescheduling tonight’s event to January 25th. I can’t wait to see you all there and party together"

Fans and celebrities alike showed an outpouring of support following the video, with the DJ adding in a follow-up video that "police are doing what they need to do".

Stars including pal Davina McCall were quick to comment, sharing: "F**k. Tony. This is terrible …. Love you so much x call y tomorrow."

Musician MNEK posted "OMG WTF", while chef Gizzi Erskine writing: "Jesus Christ!!! Tony ffs. Aaargh. Let me at em xxxxxx"

"Thank you for the thousands of messages of love and support im ok just in a lot of pain and and swollen but at home with @stavrosagapiou and the dogs being looked after," he wrote in a post on Saturday.

"I can’t thank you all enough for the outpouring of support remember you can’t keep a good man down x."

The star shared that he was "overwhelmed" by the outpouring of support, with the star adding: "love you, from the bottom of my heart".

Davina added "Sending you loads of love ❤️" in response to the video, while other celeb pals including Sadie Frost and Trisha Goddard added more heart emojis.

