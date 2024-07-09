DJ Steve Wright’s cause of death revealed after star’s sudden death aged 69

Radio 2 DJ Steve Wright died from a ruptured ulcer in his stomach, his death certificate states. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

DJ Steve Wright died from a ruptured stomach ulcer, according to his death certificate.

Loading audio...

The beloved presenter who hosted BBC shows for four decades died suddenly in February aged 69.

His death certificate states that his cause of death was acute peritonitis and a perforated gastric peptic ulcer.

Peritonitis is an infection of the inner lining of the abdomen.

The Metropolitan Police previously said Wright's death at his central London flat "was unexpected, but is not being treated as suspicious".

In May, Westminster Coroner's Court said: "An inquest will not be required for Mr Wright.

"The coroner has now discontinued this case."

Steve’s death was announced on February 13. His family confirmed his death "with deep sorrow and profound regret.”

Wright joined the BBC in the 1970s and went on to host the afternoon shows on Radio 1 and Radio 2. Picture: Getty

His family said in a statement: "It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright.

"In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard. Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK's most enduring and popular radio personalities."

Wright joined the BBC in the 1970s and went on to host the afternoon shows on Radio 1 and Radio 2.

Fellow presenter Sara Cox said: “It's really hard to know what to say about the news of Steve Wright's passing, except we are all shocked and devastated and blindsided by this news.

"Steve was an extraordinary broadcaster, a really kind person, he was witty, he was warm, and he was a huge, huge part of the Radio 2 family, and I know my fellow DJs will all be absolutely shattered too."

Wright stepped down in September 2022, replaced by Scott Mills in a schedule shake-up, but Wright continued to present Sunday Love Songs on BBC Radio 2.

Wright was made an MBE in the 2024 New Year Honours for services to radio.