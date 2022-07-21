Dog food recall warning as brand recalled over fears it contains metal

Puppy Border Terrier Feeding. Picture: Getty

By Stephen Rigley

Dog owners have been issued an urgent warning not to feed their pets a product that may contain metal.

Encore, a dog food manufacturer, has recalled two separate batches of its beef selection gravy multipacks as well as a batch of beef steak with potatoes in gravy.

People who have already bought the items have been urged not to give their dogs the food and return the batches to the store in exchange for a refund.

Read More: Heatwave UK: expert advice on getting to sleep, and how to keep safe in 40C heat

The Food Standards Agency said: "We urge customers who have bought this product not to feed it to their dog and return it to the store with or without a receipt from where it was bought for a full refund.

"The batches that have been included in the recall are, the Encore Beef Selection in Gravy five-pack multipack with a best before date of December 9, 2024 and a batch code of LU1-343.

While the Encore Beef Selection in Gravy five-pack multipack with the best before date of October 29, 2024 and batch code of LU1-302 is also being recalled.

The third batch included is the Encore Beef Steak with Potatoes in Gravy individual tins with the best before date of December 2024 and batch code of LU1343D."

Full details of the three batches of products affected:

Encore Beef Selection in Gravy (multipack)

Pack size: five tins x 156 g

Batch code: LU1-343

Best-before date: 9 December 2024

Encore Beef Selection in Gravy (multipack)

Pack size: five tins x 156 g

Batch code: LU1-302

Best-before date: 29 October 2024

Encore Beef Steak with Potatoes in Gravy (individual tin)

Pack size: 156 g

Batch code: LU1343D

Best-before date: December 2024

The safety notice advises owners to return their products. Picture: FSA

In a notice to all stores selling its products, Encore said: "Encore is recalling its multipack Beef Selection in Gravy because the Beef Steak with Potatoes in Gravy tin (156g) may contain small pieces of metal, which is sold only as part of a multipack.

"We urge customers who have bought this product not to feed it to their dog and to return the Multipack for a full refund with or without a receipt.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience this precautionary recall may cause."

No other Encore products are affected by this recall."