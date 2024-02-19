American Bulldog owner ‘forced to kill his own pet’ after it attacked him in north London park

The attack happened in Albany Park, Enfield. The breed is believed to have been an American Bulldog (file image). Picture: Google Street View/Alamy

By Asher McShane

A dog owner was forced to kill his own pet after it attacked him in a park in north London.

The man was bitten on the arm by the dog yesterday afternoon at Albany Park in Enfield.

Armed police rushed to the scene and they found the victim, in his 30s, who was rushed to a major trauma centre ‘as a priority’ for treatment to injuries to his arm.

The dog, believed to be an American bulldog, was killed at the scene.

Police were seen removing the dog’s body from the park after the attack at 3pm on Sunday.

The Met the owner of the dog ‘restrained’ it and it died before police arrived.

A spokesperson said: “The owner had restrained the dog before officers arrived and the dog died at the scene.

“Officers did not use any force on the dog.”

London Ambulance Service said a man was treated for arm injuries and taken to a major trauma centre "as a priority".