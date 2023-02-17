'This is not right': Dog walker reveals moment he found Nicola Bulley’s phone on the day she disappeared

17 February 2023, 16:13 | Updated: 17 February 2023, 16:50

Nicola Bulley has been missing since January 27
Nicola Bulley has been missing since January 27. Picture: Social media/Sky News
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A dog walker who found Nicola Bulley's phone and dog Willow on the day she went missing has said he originally thought the missing mum-of-two had gone to the toilet.

The walker, named Ron, said he thought "this is not right" after finding the phone and dog harness, and eventually spoke to the police about what he found.

Ms Bulley vanished in St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire on the morning of January 27 as she walked along a riverside towpath.

The police have maintained their main theory that she fell into the river, but her family have cast doubt on this theory, suggesting there is "no evidence" of a fall.

Dog walker Ron found Nicola Bulley's phone and her dog Willow
Dog walker Ron found Nicola Bulley's phone and her dog Willow. Picture: Social Media

Ron told Sky: "I'd seen both owners of Willow walking this dog in the past, but while I knew them by face, I didn't know their names."

He continued: "I got to about this red brick building here and I thought 'this is not right'."Then it was just a progression of things happening, you know.

"Because of the wallpaper on the phone we found out who the couple were, and the school was contacted and Paul arrived."

Read More: 'We need a breakthrough': Nicola Bulley's father tells of 'daily struggle' as hunt enters fourth week

Read More: Nicola Bulley's furious friend says cops only revealed menopause struggles 'to deflect attention from lack of progress'

Lancashire Police has come under fire for its handling of Ms Bulley's case after revealing she had been suffering with "significant" alcohol issues in the months before her disappearance, brought on by her "ongoing struggles with the menopause".

At a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Lancashire Police said Ms Bulley is being treated as a "high-risk" missing person with "specific vulnerabilities", but refused to elaborate further.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police has since revealed that she had "suffered with some significant issues with alcohol" before she went missing.

Nicola Bulley has been missing for more than three weeks
Nicola Bulley has been missing for more than three weeks. Picture: Facebook

"Nicola’s family continue to be our absolute focus and our thoughts remain with them," a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said.

The Home Office and Information Commissioner have since spoken to the force, while the Independent Office for Police Conduct has been in touch because Lancashire visited the family on January 10.

Sir Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan Police's chief commissioner, did not condemn Lancashire Police but said it was "rare" to release such details.

He told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Friday: "Any time you're releasing personal information you need to be very, very cautious.

"Is it absolutely necessary for a policing purpose to help achieve the aim of finding a missing woman?

"They've made that call, they've referred themselves to the IOPC, time will tell whether that was the right call in that circumstance.

Read More: Nicola Bulley's furious friend says cops only revealed menopause struggles 'to deflect attention from lack of progress

Candles illuminate a photo of missing woman Nicola Bulley and her partner Paul Ansell at St Michael's Church in St Michael's on Wyre
Candles illuminate a photo of missing woman Nicola Bulley and her partner Paul Ansell at St Michael's Church in St Michael's on Wyre. Picture: Getty

"I don’t know what information they have in front of them investigating the case. So, we're all judging that from outside."Let's focus on finding her and let's see if the IOPC find that Lancashire got it right or got it wrong."

Now, as the search enters its fourth week, her heartbroken father Ernie Bulley told Sky News: "Every day is a struggle," he told Sky.

"[We're] no further on from three weeks ago."[We] just need a breakthrough to give us some hope."

Nicola Bulley's father has pleaded for a breakthrough

'We need a breakthrough': Nicola Bulley's father tells of 'daily struggle' as hunt enters fourth week
The cortege arrived at Hexham Abbey as mourners celebrated Holly's life

'The world is a much darker place': Mourners line streets for Holly Newton, 15, who was killed in Hexham stabbing
Europe-TikTok

TikTok plans two more European data centres amid privacy fears

Rishi Sunak arrived in Northern Ireland on Thursday evening to discuss a protocol deal

'Game on': Sinn Fein President hails 'significant progress' after Northern Ireland protocol talks with Sunak
Joe Westerman can play at the weekend

'He's going to have a blast': Joe Westerman's coach backs disgraced alleyway sex rugby star to play
Facebook-Meta-FTC

Facebook ran ads in Moldova for oligarch sanctioned by US

David Smith comp (PA)

'Great result for British justice': Embassy guard David Smith jailed for 13 years for spying for Russia
A friend hit out over the police's press conference

Nicola Bulley's furious friend says cops only revealed menopause struggles 'to deflect attention from lack of progress'
Peter Falconio and killer Bradley Murdoch

Brit backpacker Peter Falconio murder mystery continues as police deny human remains found

Aaron Ramsdale was kicked in the back by a Spurs fan

Tottenham fan, 35, admits kicking Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale in the back after North London derby

