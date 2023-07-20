Dolph Lundgren, 65, ties knot with 27-year-old fiancée after lung cancer prognosis gave him ‘2-3 years to live’

20 July 2023, 13:12

The actor opened up about his recent wedding to Emma Krokdal.
The actor opened up about his recent wedding to Emma Krokdal. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Dolph Lundgren has married partner Emma Krokdal three years after their engagement as he continues his eight year battle against lung cancer.

The Rocky IV star, 65, tied the knot for the second time with 27-year-old Emma on July 13 at their villa in Mykonos.

Emma is the Swedish filmmaker’s second wife, after previously marrying furniture designer Anette Qviberg in 1994, which ended in 2011.

Dolph has two children with his former wife Anette, named Ida, 27, and Greta, 21.

Announcing his marriage to new wife Emma, the 65-year-old said: “We chose to celebrate our love by getting married at our villa in Mykonos with family and a few close friends.

“With both Covid and a long road of challenging medical treatments, we’ve had to push our marriage plans many times.

“We felt it was finally the right time to celebrate love, life and happiness— in the land of the Gods," he told People.

It comes after Dolph recently opened up about his fight against lung cancer, which he was diagnosed with eight years ago, according to the MailOnline.

Discussing the diagnosis, the star wondered if his past use of steroids for bodybuilding had influenced its development.

After his first battle with the cancer, he managed to reach remission – but the disease returned in 2020.

The second time around he received a prognosis of two to three years to live while also receiving treatment.

The pair finally tied the knot after a three-year engagement.
The pair finally tied the knot after a three-year engagement. Picture: Alamy

Discussing when he realised the cancer had returned, he said: “In 2020, I was back in Sweden and I had some kind of acid reflux, I didn’t know what it was so I did an MRI.

“They found that there were a few more tumours around that area. They found one more tumour in the liver, so I was like aw s**** okay.”

“I asked them how long do I have left, I think he said 2-3 years but I could tell in his voice he thought it was less. I thought that was it for sure.

“I tried steroids back in the 80s, 90s. I don’t know if that is something to do with the cancer, of course it struck me as it could have something to do with it.”

Since then, Dolph has opened up about his new treatment for the cancer, adding that it seems to be working and that professionals have assured him the tumour is shrinking, he told hosts on In Depth with Graham Besinger.

A clip from the show heard Dolph say: “‘It’s the day after my surgery, they took out one tumor, then they took out another two they found and another three small ones.

“Hopefully it’s cleaned out, if it dies, it dies.”

Now wife, Emma, also opened up about watching her husband struggle through the cancer, she said: “His mouth got really sore, his hands got sore and he couldn’t eat anything. That was a struggle, he was losing weight.

“We realised it was a lot worse than we thought, they started talking about tumours in the lung, stomach, spine, outside the kidneys."

But despite his battle with the disease, Dolph now appears to be thriving, as him and new wife Emma celebrate their nuptials.

